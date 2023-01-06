Read full article on original website
Soybeans regain the week's losses at close | Friday, January 6, 2023
Soybeans closed up 21¢ to end the week at $14.92, regaining the losses since Tuesday's close. Corn closed up less than a penny at $6.53. CBOT wheat ended the day down 4¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Live cattle closed down...
GRAINS-Wheat posts biggest weekly loss in six months; soy jumps
(Adds closing prices, analyst comments, details on Argentina weather) CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices, analysts said. Soybean and soymeal futures rallied...
Black Sea shipping rates rise as reinsurers cut cover
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Costs for hiring ships to transport commodities from the Black Sea have risen by more than a fifth since the start of the year, reflecting higher war risk insurance rates, industry sources said. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and...
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second session on Argentina drought, wheat firms
Soybeans up as dry weather in Argentina threaten crops. China's soybean demand seen rising as travel resumes. Wheat rises after last week's losses, Black Sea supply weighs. (Recasts, adds quote in paragraphs 5-6, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Monday,...
UPDATE 1-France's top grain export terminal eyes 14% rise in 2022/23 tonnage
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Senalia, operator of France's largest grain export terminal, aims to load 4.6 million tonnes of cereals in the 2022/23 season to June 30, up nearly 14% from 2021/22, supported by Chinese demand and war disruption to Black Sea trade, it said on Friday. France is...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs extend slide to three-month low
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures sank to a three-month low and closed weaker for the seventh consecutive session on Friday on concerns about weak demand, brokers said. An increase in hog weights also hung over the market, after recent winter storms delayed processing and backed...
Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 23.6 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included around 8.6 million tonnes of wheat,...
Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise
Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. On...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat up 5 cents; corn up 4-5 cents; soy up 12-15 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures climb overnight, though gains were capped...
Vietnam Dec rice exports at 434,611 tonnes, down 26.1% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in December fell 26.1% from the previous month to 434,611 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. Rice shipments from Vietnam in 2022 rose 13.8% year on year to around 7.1 million tonnes valued at $3.5 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
UPDATE 1-Activists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian authorities rushed approvals for a locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety by violating environmental regulations, a group of activists opposed to GM crops said on Friday. In October, India granted environmental clearance for indigenously developed GM mustard seeds, paving the way for...
UPDATE 1-Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment
CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. As the agriculture sector accelerates its adoption of technology,...
Vietnam Dec coffee exports up 53.5% m/m at 197,077 tonnes -customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in December were up 53.5% from the month before at 197,077 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. For 2022, Vietnam exported 1.78 million tonnes of coffee, up 13.8% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. Coffee export revenue for that period reached $4.1 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
UPDATE 2-Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said. The breakdown was expected to cause only minor delays, with convoys of ships resuming regular...
Mexico president to discuss corn dispute with Biden next week
MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden a dispute over genetically-modified (GM) corn imports in a meeting next week, the Latin American leader said Friday during a regular news conference. The neighboring countries have been at odds over...
Q&A: Petere Zeihan, geopolitical strategist
Peter Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist who has worked for the U.S. State Department in Australia, the D.C. think tank community, and helped develop the analytical models for Stratfor, one of the world’s premier private intelligence companies. Today, through his firm Zeihan on Geopolitics, he works with clients representing several economic sectors, including agriculture.
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government ministers met trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. There were some signs of progress but no breakthrough after a meeting between Health...
