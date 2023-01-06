Read full article on original website
krwg.org
End of the (almost) million-dollar duo
The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
KVIA
El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
520sportstalk.com
Volleyball Outside Hitter Deanna Almaguer commits to University of Texas at El Paso
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College volleyball player Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM) has committed to an NCAA Division I program to continue her collegiate career and education. Almaguer, a sophomore outside hitter, will play at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Miners play in Conference USA. Almaguer spent...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
rrobserver.com
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces
ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
520sportstalk.com
Meredith Scott commits to play at New Mexico State University
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College women’s soccer standout Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) will continue her collegiate career and educational opportunities at the NCAA Division I level. Scott, a freshman midfielder/forward, committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. The Aggies play in the Western Athletic...
“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
golobos.com
New Mexico Meets Oral Roberts Monday Night in The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team closes out its non-conference schedule Monday night as it hosts Summit League favorite Oral Roberts at The Pit. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will air on the Mountain West Network. The game was scheduled two weeks...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
KVIA
Very Presidential weather in the Borderland today
EL PASO, Texas- As the Commander in Chief makes his way to El Paso today, I'm sure he will enjoy what he is feeling outside. The high will be around 63 degrees today with an overnight low of 35. There is no precipitation in the forecast all week. Winds will...
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
KVIA
El Paso shelter says video of officer slamming person on ground shows ‘excessive force’
A homeless shelter in El Paso, Texas, released a video showing what the group said was Customs and Border Protection officials apprehending a person outside of its welcome center. The Opportunity Center for the Homeless posted the surveillance video, which shows someone who appears to be in law enforcement pushing...
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
