Super Nintendo World First Impressions and Photos
Super Nintendo World is almost open and Comicbook.com got the chance to take part in a tour ahead of the big day. During the walk around, we got to see more Mario Bros. moments that you could shake a stick at. Walking through the big green Warp Pipe that serves as an entrance to the park was a trip. In the same breath, The first lobby is basically Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 and looking up to the sky in the middle of the room was surreal as well. But, that's just the first taste of everything to come in the park on February 17.
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
Five Nintendo Switch exclusives that should be on your radar in 2023
Big in 2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to dominate Switch this year, but it isn't the only exclusive you need to pay attention to
Bandai Namco Hiring Again for Mystery Nintendo Switch Game
Earlier this year, job listings from Bandai Namco leaked online for an unannounced first-party Nintendo Switch game. It seems the publisher is now looking to bring in more talent for the project, as the company's Japanese website has been updated with more positions available. From everything revealed thus far, it seems that the game in question is a remaster/remake of an existing title. Bandai Namco is also looking for developers with experience in "the HD remastering of 3D backgrounds." Unfortunately, there's little else to go on, at this time!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Switch
TEARS of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. Rumours surfaced that Nintendo was once focused on developing an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, akin to a Switch Pro. However, it appears that these plans...
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
Netflix share ‘Wednesday’ season two teaser featuring Jenna Ortega
Wednesday was one of the sure-fire hits of 2022 for Netflix, and it seems plans are already afoot to launch season two of the spooky drama. Wednesday worked very well for the streaming giant. Various feather’s in the cap of showrunners include: the fact the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week; fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and, the final episode launching a viral sensation dance.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
