Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSColorado State
Related
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
1 shot in LoDo early Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the LoDo area.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
4 pedestrians struck by motorist in Denver hit-and-run
Four pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Denver's Union Station neighborhood late Saturday night were struck by a vehicle and the suspect is still at large.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
city-countyobserver.com
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
KDVR.com
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect
FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
KDVR.com
Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force by 2030
Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered Saturday to learn about policing. But this group looked a bit different than the majority of Colorado police officers because all of them were women.
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 27-year-old Indigenous man found dead
Denver Police found missing person Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk deceased a week after his disappearance from his home on Dec. 29. His was the first case to utilize the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert. Vigil, 27, part of the Lakota tribe, was last seen alive at 2 p.m. Dec....
KDVR.com
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says
Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking
An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
Comments / 5