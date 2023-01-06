ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
DENVER, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect

FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death

A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
MONTROSE, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says

Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking

An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy