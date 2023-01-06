Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And here's how Hamlin reacted on Twitter after Hines found the right sideline as part of a 96-yard touchdown return on Sunday: "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Hamlin tweeted. Hamlin also reacted on Twitter after tight end Dawson Knox later scored, then made a heart sign with his hands directed toward Hamlin. "I love you too @dawsonknox," he wrote. --Field Level Media.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
Ravens’ Tyler Huntley Inactive, QB Anthony Brown to Start vs. Bengals
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, meaning Anthony Brown will get the start. Veteran quarterback Brett Hundley will serve as the backup.
Bengals win 8th straight, set up rematch vs. Ravens
Joe Burrow passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and the Cincinnati Bengals notched their eighth consecutive victory by dispatching the visiting Baltimore Ravens 27-16 on Sunday. Joe Mixon rushed for a score and Ja'Marr Chase caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown for Cincinnati (12-4). Rookie Joseph Ossai recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown and Trey Hendrickson registered two sacks for the Bengals, who clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Baltimore's Anthony Brown was 19-of-44 passing for 286 yards and two interceptions in his first career NFL start. Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) was ruled out before kickoff while Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out for the fifth straight game. Kenyan Drake rushed for a touchdown for the Ravens (10-7), who will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 106 yards and Roquan Smith racked up 16 tackles as Baltimore lost for the third time in four games. Cincinnati will host Baltimore again next weekend in the AFC wild-card round. Burrow completed 25 of 42 passes for the Bengals. Brown committed three first-half turnovers that helped the Bengals take a 24-7 lead. A first-quarter interception by Jessie Bates III put the ball at the Ravens' 48-yard line and set up Mixon's 1-yard run to give Cincinnati a 10-0 lead with 1:11 left in the opening quarter. Mike Hilton picked off Brown on the opening play of the second quarter and the Bengals took over at the Baltimore 32. Three plays later, Burrow hit Chase on a 26-yard touchdown pass to increase the margin to 17. The Ravens got on the board on Drake's 4-yard run with 1:57 left in the half. When Baltimore next had the ball, it was backed up near its own end zone, and Hendrickson delivered a strip-sack of Brown and the fumble was recovered in the end zone by Ossai with 30 seconds remaining. Justin Tucker kicked field goals of 26 and 51 yards in the third quarter -- sandwiched around Evan McPherson's 26-yarder -- as the Ravens trailed 27-13 entering the final stanza. Tucker booted a 27-yarder to cut Cincinnati's lead to 11 with 12:17 left in the contest. The Ravens still harbored hopes of a comeback when Sammy Watkins caught a 47-yard pass from Brown but Bates forced Watkins to fumble and Vonn Bell recovered at the Cincinnati 32 with 2:56 left. --Field Level Media.
Lions rally late, end Packers' playoff hopes
Jamaal Williams scored on two short rushing touchdowns and the Detroit Lions eliminated the host Green Bay Packers from playoff contention with a 20-16 win on Sunday night. Detroit's victory handed the Seattle Seahawks the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The Lions were eliminated from the playoff race when Seattle eked out a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams earlier. Williams, a former Packer, rushed for 72 yards. Jared Goff passed for 224 yards and Kalif Raymond caught four passes for 66 yards for Detroit (9-8). Aaron Rodgers passed for 205 yards with one touchdown but was intercepted on Green Bay's final drive. Christian Watson caught five passes for 104 yards for the Packers (8-9). The first half featured five field goals and ended with Green Bay clinging to a 9-6 lead. Aided by a pass interference penalty, the Packers scored on their first possession as Mason Crosby kicked a 22-yard field goal. Green Bay went for it on fourth down in its own territory midway through the first quarter, but Allen Lazard was dropped for a loss. The Lions then settled for a 37-yard Michael Badgley field goal on their next drive. Crosby made a 49-yard try late in the quarter and a 48-yarder early in the second to make it 9-3. Badgley missed from 46 yards out with 6:16 left in the first half. He knocked through a 33-yard attempt on the last play of the half after the Packers were whistled for a personal foul. Crosby had a 53-yard try bang off the crossbar and back toward the field of play early in the second half. Detroit needed just three plays after the miss to score the game's first touchdown. A 43-yard pass from Goff to Raymond set up Williams' 1-yard run, giving Detroit a 13-9 lead. A 45-yard pass to Watson set up Rodgers' 13-yard scoring strike to Lazard later in the quarter. Detroit moved ahead once again on Williams' second 1-yard scoring run with 5:55 remaining. That completed a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers on Green Bay's final possession. The Lions then ran out the clock by picking up three first downs. --Field Level Media.
NFL Scouts on What They’ll Watch in the Georgia-TCU Game
The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this week in the college world, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.
Ravens rookie Anthony Brown to start at QB
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday against the host Cincinnati Bengals, with the team making Tyler Huntley inactive. Huntley started the past four games with Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a lingering injury. NFL Network reported that the Ravens are sitting Huntley to give his shoulder and wrist injuries time to recover for the wild-card round of the playoffs next weekend, just in case Jackson can't return. Veteran Brett Hundley will back up Brown. The Ravens (10-6) have clinched a playoff spot but have something on the line against the Bengals (11-4). Should both the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers win, the NFL will conduct a coin flip to determine whether the Ravens or Bengals will host a wild-card game between the two teams. The NFL owners approved the unique solution because the Bengals won't play a full 17-game season. The game between the Bengals and Bills was canceled on Monday following the serious medical situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field. He continues to recover in a Cincinnati hospital. Brown, 24, played in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Huntley sustained a concussion. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards. As a runner, he carried the ball three times and lost 5 yards. He is an undrafted rookie free agent. He played three seasons at Boston College and then two at Oregon. In 2021, he threw for 2,989 yards, ran for 658 yards and registered a combined 28 touchdowns for the Ducks. --Field Level Media.
RECAP: Bucs Lose to Falcons While Focus Immediately Shifts to the Postseason
There’s no doubt that in terms of results, avoiding injury was the one that the Buccaneers’ should have desired most coming into this final game of the regular season. That said, continuing to build off the momentum they built in what was arguably their best offensive performance of the season vs. the Carolina Panthers last week, would have been nice too.
Vikings right ship with win over hapless Bears
Alexander Mattison ran for two touchdowns and Greg Joseph kicked three field goals to boost the visiting Minnesota Vikings to a 29-13 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Vikings ended up as the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs after the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the No. 2 spot with a victory later Sunday. Minnesota will face the No. 6 New York Giants during wild-card weekend. Minnesota (13-4), the NFC North champion, rebounded from last week's lopsided loss at Green Bay, outgaining Chicago 482-259. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 17-for-20 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half before yielding to backup Nick Mullens for the remainder of the game as a precaution in advance of the playoffs.. Chicago (3-14) closed the season on a 10-game losing streak, continuing the longest slide in the franchise's 123 seasons. The Bears had 14 losses for the first time in their history after last losing as many as 13 games in 2016 and will have the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The NFL expanded the schedule to 17 games from 16 last season. With backup Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback as Josh Fields (strained hip) was sidelined, the Bears' attack scuffled. Chicago trailed 16-0 before getting on the scoreboard on a 42-yard Velus Jones touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed. Peterman connected with Cole Kmet for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:07 to play in the third quarter, but the Vikings responded with Joseph's 50-yard field goal. He capped the scoring with a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Mattison gained 54 yards on 10 carries. Mullens was 11-for-13 for 116 yards and an interception, while K.J. Osborn had 117 yards on five receptions. Peterman was 11-for-19 for 114 yards and a score. Khalil Herbert led the Bears' ground game with 50 yards on 10 carries, while Kmet was the top receiver with 57 yards on four catches. The Vikings, who edged the visiting Bears 29-22 in Week 5, earned a sweep of the season series in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98. --Field Level Media.
Dolphins down Jets to earn Wild Card spot
Jason Sanders made three field goals to help the host Miami Dolphins return to the playoffs and beat the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and coupled with Buffalo's win over the New England Patriots secured their first playoff berth since 2016. The Jets (7-10), who were already eliminated entering Sunday's game, lost six consecutive games to finish their season. Sanders' 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6. The Jets had one last chance and tried multiple laterals on their final play. But one of those errant laterals ended up rolling through the end zone for a safety. The Dolphins will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo at a date and time to be determined in the AFC Wild Card Game. It was only the second game with the 11-6 final score in NFL history. The Dolphins labored through the final stretch of the season after losing starter Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25. Miami then lost backup Teddy Bridgewater when he broke his pinkie finger last week in its loss at New England. Rookie Skylar Thompson started Sunday's game with veteran Mike Glennon, whom the Dolphins signed this past week, as his backup. Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards and did not throw a touchdown, but did not throw an interception. Jeff Wilson Jr. (16 carries for 72 yards) and Raheem Mostert (11 carries for 71 yards) led the Dolphins on offense, pacing several drives. Mostert left the game early in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury. The Jets' defense, however, denied the Dolphins the end zone. Joe Flacco, who started for the Jets in place of Mike White (ribs), couldn't get much done either. Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 89 yards to lead the Jets offense. --Field Level Media.
Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye
The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season 14-3
Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win
Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the visiting Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 10-7 Sunday afternoon. Moments before Pineiro's kick, the Saints (7-10) missed an opportunity to take the lead when Wil Lutz's 55-yard field-goal attempt was blocked, giving the Panthers the ball at their 45 with 1:20 remaining. After a sack, Sam Darnold ran for 13 yards, then Darnold, who had just 22 yards passing to that point, completed a 21-yarder to Terrace Marshall Jr. to set up the game-winner. The Panthers (7-10) finished 6-6 under Steve Wilks, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start. Carolina, which beat New Orleans 22-14 in Week 3, ended the Saints' three-game winning streak. The Panthers had just 60 yards of total offense in the first half, but drove 82 yards in 14 plays on the first possession of the second half. On third and goal from the 3, Darnold fumbled inside the 1 and offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that tied the score at seven. The score remained tied through the end of the third quarter and well into the fourth. After a punt, the Panthers took over at their 13 with 1:47 remaining. Darnold tried a deep pass, but Daniel Sorensen intercepted at the Carolina 49 and returned to the 35. The Saints lost 2 yards in three plays, forcing Lutz to try from 55 yards. On the first possession of the game the Saints drove 75 yards to a touchdown. Dalton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who on the play became the third rookie in New Orleans history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, joining Michael Thomas and Marques Colston. The score stayed 7-0 into the second quarter and the Saints missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Lutz was wide left on a 44-yard field-goal attempt on the third play of the second quarter. --Field Level Media.
Doug Pederson's Crystal Ball Becomes Defining Moment in Shad Khan's Jaguars Ownership
The win over the Titans in Week 18 was the result of an incredible second-half turnaround from the Jaguars and Doug Pederson -- the kind of turnaround that could define the next phase of Shad Khan's ownership. A great step.
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start against Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts was limited in all three practices this week and is listed as questionable against the Giants (9-6-1), although head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday he was "trending in the right direction." New York, meanwhile, will turn to recently elevated practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb as the starter, per the report. The Giants cannot improve their playoff position, locked in as the No. 6 seed for next weekend's wild-card round, and will rest starter Daniel Jones. Hurts, 24, was having an MVP-caliber season before sustaining the injury in a Dec. 18 win over the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost their next two games to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints with backup Gardner Minshew under center. Hurts is 13-1 as the starter and has passed for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, also rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. Webb, 27, was originally a third-round pick by the Giants in 2017. He has appeared in only one NFL game, playing a total of four snaps (with zero pass attempts) for the Buffalo Bills during mop-up duty against the New York Jets on Nov. 14, 2021. --Field Level Media.
Desmond Ridder fuels Falcons past Buccaneers
Rookie Desmond Ridder threw his first two career touchdown passes and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 135 yards as the Atlanta Falcons closed a disappointing season with a 30-17 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Atlanta (7-10) scored all of the second half’s 20 points to avoid a...
At 45, Tom Brady continues to rewrite record book
Tom Brady, who holds every significant quarterback record, broke two NFL records on Sunday in a brief appearance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Buccaneers already locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, Brady played long enough to establish new standards for most completions (490) and attempts (733) in a regular season. For the game, he completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Blaine Gabbert.
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
