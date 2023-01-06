ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

By Ellie Stamp
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019.

According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of 55-year-old Miguel Lopez.

Luis Hernandez (SOURCE: Bridgeport Police Department)

Lopez had been found beaten to death on the floor of a Bridgeport convenience store on Noble Avenue in 2019.

Officials said multiple assailants had killed Lopez. One man attacked him with a long wooden stick and a second man was seen kicking Lopez repeatedly while he was on the ground.

Hernandez was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

