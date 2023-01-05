ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
TheDailyBeast

Kyiv: What America Got Wrong About Russia’s Threat

KYIV, Ukraine–Ever since President Putin’s forces began massing on Ukraine’s border, the West has been obsessed with how to mount a defense of the country without provoking Russia into escalating the conflict.That vacillation included the U.S. and European allies declining Kyiv’s requests for Patriot missile systems, tanks, and other medium- and long-range missiles to fight off the invading army. The West feared that attacks on Russian territory would create an explosive reaction from the Kremlin that could even result in the use of nuclear weapons.And yet, the successful use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)—belatedly given to the Ukrainians—and...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
AOL Corp

Moscow delivers Ukraine war ultimatum: Accept our terms

(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled...
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
US News and World Report

Italy's Ukraine Arms Supply Decision Delayed Until February - Paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday. Two weeks ago Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Rome was considering supplying air defences after a...
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses Russia truce order as trick

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected out of hand on Thursday a Russian order for a truce over Orthodox Christmas, saying it was a trick to halt the progress of Ukraine's forces in the eastern Donbas region and bring in more of their own.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town

Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.Read it at BBC

