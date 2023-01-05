Read full article on original website
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Struggling To Keep Captured Weapons In The Fight
Via TwitterUkrainian troops are using tanks and other weapons captured from Russia, but keeping them operating is becoming a major issue.
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Kyiv: What America Got Wrong About Russia’s Threat
KYIV, Ukraine–Ever since President Putin’s forces began massing on Ukraine’s border, the West has been obsessed with how to mount a defense of the country without provoking Russia into escalating the conflict.That vacillation included the U.S. and European allies declining Kyiv’s requests for Patriot missile systems, tanks, and other medium- and long-range missiles to fight off the invading army. The West feared that attacks on Russian territory would create an explosive reaction from the Kremlin that could even result in the use of nuclear weapons.And yet, the successful use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)—belatedly given to the Ukrainians—and...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
AOL Corp
Moscow delivers Ukraine war ultimatum: Accept our terms
(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled...
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
Ukraine Intel Boss Warns Putin: Brace for ‘Deeper and Deeper’ Strikes in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin should brace for more attacks inside of his country in the new year, Ukraine’s top military intelligence official warned in an interview that aired Wednesday. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s chief military intelligence official, said there will be strikes “deeper and deeper” inside Russia in an interview...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Putin Throwing Away Two Decades of Success in Ukraine War: Former Diplomat
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, explained Saturday how the floundering Ukraine war could tarnish Vladimir Putin's legacy.
msn.com
Kyiv denies Russian claim that 'retaliation' missile strike killed 600 Ukraine soldiers: Updates
The Ukraine military rejected as false Russia's claim that it conducted a "retaliation" rocket attack Sunday that killed 600 Ukrainian troops housed in Kramatorsk in the hotly contested Donetsk region. Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's forces in the east, told The Associated Press that the missiles damaged civilian infrastructure...
US News and World Report
Italy's Ukraine Arms Supply Decision Delayed Until February - Paper
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday. Two weeks ago Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Rome was considering supplying air defences after a...
Bosnian Serb leader awards Russian President Putin medal in absentia
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses Russia truce order as trick
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected out of hand on Thursday a Russian order for a truce over Orthodox Christmas, saying it was a trick to halt the progress of Ukraine's forces in the eastern Donbas region and bring in more of their own.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia 'pessimistic' on path forward in Ukraine
John Sullivan, who served as America's man in Moscow under Presidents Trump and Biden, says Putin has no interest in a diplomatic off-ramp out of Ukraine.
Putin blames West for Ukraine war in New Year's address to nation
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his annual New Year's address on Saturday to accuse the West of lying about peace and leveraging the invasion of Ukraine to sow discord.
Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility
Putin said in an interview with Russian state television on Sunday that the Kremlin wants to negotiate with Ukraine, a claim that was rebuffed by Kyiv.
Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town
Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.Read it at BBC
Putin's Orthodox Christmas ceasefire has started, but Ukraine thinks it's a trick and says 'it's too late for the Kremlin to think of God'
Though Putin's Orthodox Christmas ceasefire has begun, it's unclear if either side is adhering to it.
