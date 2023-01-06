Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
wcn247.com
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As countries grapple with how to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the most extreme climate disasters, numerous companies at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas hope to be part of the solution. Some help manufacturers source more sustainable materials. Others help them track the emissions of suppliers and even customers. One company engineered a common houseplant — pothos, the one with big heart-shaped leaves — to suck up 30 times as much pollution as a normal one. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm paid a visit to the show this year, and expressed enthusiasm for clean energy opportunities and the unprecedented financial support for them that is now available.
Detroit News
If economy slows, Stellantis' Belvidere plant, others could be at risk
Las Vegas — The CEO of the maker of Jeep SUVs said if the economy and consumer demand worsen, that could be bad news for its Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and perhaps other manufacturing facilities. Stellantis NV last month announced it was idling indefinitely the Belvidere Assembly Plant,...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise
(Chicago, IL) Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. What Rockford areas shoppers are experiencing is the aftermath of an avian bird flu that struck the poultry industry last year, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
tourcounsel.com
Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Another great option for cheap shopping in Chicago is the Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall, which is about an hour from downtown by car. It is another great outlet option in Chicago, because although it does not have luxury stores like Fashion Outlets, there are quite interesting brands with very good prices. Among the most recognized brands that you can find are the Spanish Zara, as well as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, the Off Broadway shoe store, Victoria's Secret and the Lego Store.
Portillo’s will no longer accept cash in drive-thru
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One area’s most popular go-to spots for hot dogs is no longer accepting cash from customers who use the drive-thru. Portillo’s is making the changes effective Jan. 16 at all locations. Cash payment will still be accepted for food paid for inside their restaurants. “We are going cashless only in our […]
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, On The East Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
rockrivercurrent.com
Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
WIFR
Meyer’s Pet Care launches “Puppy Social Time”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s plenty of events and opportunities in the stateline for people to gather and get social time, but now pups can also get the chance to do so too. Meyer’s Pet Care launches “Puppy Social Time”, where furry friends can shake paws and wag tails...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
