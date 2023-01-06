LAS VEGAS (AP) — As countries grapple with how to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the most extreme climate disasters, numerous companies at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas hope to be part of the solution. Some help manufacturers source more sustainable materials. Others help them track the emissions of suppliers and even customers. One company engineered a common houseplant — pothos, the one with big heart-shaped leaves — to suck up 30 times as much pollution as a normal one. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm paid a visit to the show this year, and expressed enthusiasm for clean energy opportunities and the unprecedented financial support for them that is now available.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO