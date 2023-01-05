Court documents: Idaho murder suspect applied for internship with Pullman police in fall 2022

MOSCOW, Idaho – Challenged to match Portland State’s energy throughout Saturday, Idaho battled the Vikings to a first-half standoff and took a 30-27 lead into halftime. But with 13 minutes and 55 seconds to play and Idaho’s leading scorer and lockdown interior defender Isaac Jones on the bench getting an ankle taped, the tone changed. The Vikings’ Isaiah Johnson put PSU in front with a reverse layup and drove the lane on the next possession, drawing a foul from Michael Hanshaw and hitting a pair of free throws. The four-point flurry gave the Vikings a 42-39 lead they expanded the rest of the way in a 74-58 win.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO