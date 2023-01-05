John Crain, CEO of NFT marketplace SuperRare, announced yesterday, January 6, that the company has laid off 30% of its staff. The decision came amid the prolonged crypto winter the crypto and NFT industry has been lately grappling with. Taking to Twitter, Crain shared a screenshot of a Slack message to his staff, detailing the reasons for the “tough news”. Let’s take a closer look at why SuperRare cut its staff.

