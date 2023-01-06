SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO