ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Person killed, another hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle Friday night, police say. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. by the Broadstone Medical Apartments on Medical Dr. near Wurzbach Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals shot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road

SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAWS restored services after large main break

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is currently experiencing a large main break. The main break is affecting water services on the Southside of town, in the central and eastern areas. Initial reports of little to no water pressure are located near Brooks City Base, towards South Central.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy