No. 2/3 Bobcats Upend No. 9/10 Harvard, Extend Winning Streak to Seven

HAMDEN, Conn. — Four different goalscorers paved the way and Yaniv Perets made 21 saves, including 11 in the final 20 minutes, and the No. 2/3 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team defeated No. 9/10 Harvard, 4-1 on Saturday night in front of 3,523 fans at M&T Bank Arena.
Bobcats Rout Iona Sunday in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball controlled the game from start to finish on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Arena, routing Iona by the final score of 81-58. With the win, the Bobcats move to 12-5 overall so far this season. QU has won each of their last three MAAC contests.
Late Rally Pushes Bobcats Past Canisius on the Road, 69-53

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A late run proved to be the difference, as Quinnipiac women's basketball used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to down Canisius on the road, 69-53, Saturday afternoon inside of the Koessler Athletic Center. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 9-6 overall on the...
de Jong, Bobcats Blank Dartmouth

HAMDEN, Conn. — Behind a pair of goals form Ethan de Jong, the Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey program won its sixth in a row by blanking Dartmouth 3-0 on Friday night in front of 3,112 fans at M&T Bank Arena. de Jong added his second, multi-goal game of...
Bobcats Aim to Rebound in Road Matchup at Canisius on Saturday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-6, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) Koessler Athletic Center | Buffalo, NY. All-Time vs. Canisius: Quinnipiac leads series 18-0 D1 Era Road Record vs. Canisius: Quinnipiac leads series 8-0 Last Meeting vs. Canisius: W, 76-55 (Feb 7, 2022) BUFFALO, N.Y. – Quinnipiac women's basketball...
Second-Half Surge Lifts Bobcats Over Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ – Tyrese Williams led the way with 16 points, as Quinnipiac men's basketball earned a 72-63 road win at Rider on Friday night. The Bobcats move to 11-5 on the season with the win. QU outscored Rider 41-27 in the second half, going 5-of-12 from distance over the final 20 minutes.
Van Dyk, Cartwright Earn 2022-23 All-NIRA Status

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's rugby junior Anna Van Dyk and senior Gracie Cartwright have been tabbed 2022-23 Division I All-NIRA selections, as announced by the league on Friday, Jan. 6. Van Dyk – a lock – was selected to the All-NIRA First Team. Cartwright earned All-NIRA Honorable Mention...
