Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO