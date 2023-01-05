Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup
Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
The Yankees have an explosive arm ready to take off in 2023
Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Mets, Yankees take different paths as Carlos Correa saga drags on
Carlos Correa is the tether who connects my two biggest stories in New York baseball as 2023 begins: 1. Just how far will Steve Cohen go financially and temperamentally in trying to win a title in 2023? 2. Just how good are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? Cohen did not feel a $360 million payroll differentiated the 2023 Mets from the 2022 version, since he was just retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, and replacing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassit and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. So, he came to agreement on a 12-year, $315 pact with Correa —...
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Yankees lose speedster utility outfielder to Mets in free agency
The New York Yankees made a much more conscientious effort to be better on the basepaths last year, and the guy who did that better than anyone is headed across town to Queens. Tim Locastro is headed to the Mets on a minor-league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if...
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Blue Jays' Mattingly Joins Possible MLB Expansion Franchise in Advisory Role
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, reports Bob Nightengale.
Dodgers: Projections in the Outfield Favor LA Adding At Least One More Outfielder
Rolling with the current group of outfielders may not be enough to get over the playoff hump
Carlos Correa Situation Offers Another Plot Twist
Carlos Correa hit the MLB free agency market this season as one of the hottest shortstops available. The former Minnesota Twins star was coming off a great offensive season in 2022. However, the team let him walk during the free agency period with plenty of teams eying the young star.
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Correa’s situation with Mets
The Carlos Correa saga has been the most intriguing storyline of the winter. Arguably the most coveted free agent of the offseason has now agreed to not one but two 12+ year contracts with two different teams, only for both of them to have fallen through because of a failed physical. We are three weeks from when his deal with the Mets was announced, a 12-year pact worth $310 million. However, nobody knows what’s going to happen next.
