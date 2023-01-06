Some more details on where things stand between the New York Mets and Carlos Correa were reported last night. It started with one report that said the Mets and Correa had “ran into at least a hiccup or two.” Andy Martino of SNY shared that there has been ongoing dialogue as it pertains to contract language, with lawyers mostly working through it. Martino also said he is hearing things could finalize “sooner than later.” Also, per Jon Heyman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Correa’s camp has “renewed contact” with at least a team or two after two weeks, the Minnesota Twins being one team noted. Luckily, in Heyman and Joyce’s article, a Mets source stated, “Ultimately, I don’t think Mr. Cohen is going to let him go.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO