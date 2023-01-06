Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Who is the mystery team in on Carlos Correa
At this point, the free agent market is barren, which is a testament to how much teams were willing to spend this offseason following COVID and the lockout. However, one marquee name has yet to find a home, despite agreeing to mega-contracts with two different teams — Carlos Correa.
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly 'considering walking away' from Carlos Correa deal
The situation involving the New York Mets and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa seems to have changed dramatically. Less than 24 hours after it was reported the Mets and Correa could announce a deal "perhaps even by week’s end," SNY's Andy Martino said on Friday that the Amazins have grown "very frustrated" with negotiations and "are now considering walking away altogether."
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Yardbarker
Mets in danger of losing Carlos Correa as camp connects with another team
Some more details on where things stand between the New York Mets and Carlos Correa were reported last night. It started with one report that said the Mets and Correa had “ran into at least a hiccup or two.” Andy Martino of SNY shared that there has been ongoing dialogue as it pertains to contract language, with lawyers mostly working through it. Martino also said he is hearing things could finalize “sooner than later.” Also, per Jon Heyman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Correa’s camp has “renewed contact” with at least a team or two after two weeks, the Minnesota Twins being one team noted. Luckily, in Heyman and Joyce’s article, a Mets source stated, “Ultimately, I don’t think Mr. Cohen is going to let him go.”
Yardbarker
Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers
The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
Fernando Tatis Jr. cleared to begin baseball activities
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to restart baseball activities this weekend, reports Dennis Lin of the Athletic. The organization anticipates he’ll be ready for Spring Training. Tatis underwent a trio of surgeries in 2022. His season began with a procedure to repair a fracture in his...
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
Finding a right-handed bat for the Mariners
The Mariners started their offseason with a bang, quickly striking a deal to acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for quietly excellent setup man Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. Seattle’s activity on the trade market continued when it landed Kolten Wong as the new starting second baseman in a cash-neutral swap that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Could the Halos Jump in and Poach Carlos Correa from the Mets?
All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has set a new record with 25 years of contracts agreed to this offseason, and he might not be done yet! After losing his 13-year deal with the Giants because of concerns over his physical, Correa immediately jumped to the Mets and agreed to a 12-year deal with them. Unfortunately, New York ended up having the same concerns over his surgically repaired leg the Giants did, and there are rumblings this second deal might fall apart, too.
Yardbarker
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Hurler Inks Minors Deal with Division Rival
Wilmer Font hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2020, when he posted a 9.92 ERA in 16.1 innings for the Blue Jays. In 2017-18, Font pitched 14 innings for the Dodgers, posting a 12.86 ERA with almost as many home runs allowed as strikeouts. Font has spent the last...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Yankees Should Avoid Carlos Correa If He Becomes Available
However, it would be wise for the Yankees to avoid Correa. The entire sage has to raise concerns for general managers across the sport. Here are two reasons why the Yankees should look beyond Correa. 2. Major Health Concerns. When a player fails a physical, some questions arise around their...
Could Marlins pursue Eduardo Escobar despite Carlos Correa-Mets drama?
Jean Segura is the Marlins’ biggest addition of the offseason, even though Miami is known to have looked into several other options before inking Segura to a two-year, $17MM contract. Some of those other free agent and trade targets are already off the board, and it appears as though signing Segura ends any chance of an Eduardo Escobar trade, as Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report that the Marlins had some talks with the Mets about a possible swap.
Yardbarker
Twins Insider Defends Potential Free Agent Target
The Minnesota Twins have recently checked in on the availability of veteran right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha, 31, enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox, winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 3.32 in 23 starts. While injuries remained a concern, Wacha was the Red Sox’s most consistent...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate
After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0