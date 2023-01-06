Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
radio7media.com
Speed limit reminder for Wayne County roads
WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF SHANE FISHER RECENTLY USED SOCIAL MEDIA TO REMIND THE PUBLIC ABOUT NEW SPEED LIMITS IN THE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION VOTED IN PAST MONTHS TO SET THE SPEED LIMIT ON ALL COUNTY ROADS AT 45 MILES PER HOUR UNLESS THE ROAD’S SPEED LIMIT IS OTHERWISE POSTED.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
radio7media.com
Giles and Wayne roadside checkpoints planned for January 14
DRIVERS IN GILES AND WAYNE COUNTIES CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS NEXT WEEKEND. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY, JANAURY 14. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. THE WAYNE COUNTY CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and one rolling roadblock beginning at approximately 6 a.m. The event is...
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
WSMV
Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
Residents accuse Madison apartment of forcing them out to fix winter storm repairs
Dozens of residents at Chapel Village Apartments in Madison are worried that they will become homeless.
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
radio7media.com
Giles County food distribution set for January 21
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM. VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, AT 5:30 PM IN...
WSMV
Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Warns of Holiday Scam
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF ANOTHER HOLIDAY SCAM THAT MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. THESE SCAMS WILL COME IN ALL KINDS OF CREATIVE FORMS USUALLY VIA CALL AND OR TEXT MESSAGES. THEY WILL TRY AND CONVINCE YOU TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP OUT SOMEONE YOU MAY KNOW. THE LATEST INVOLVES USING ACTUAL NAMES OF EMPLOYEES WITH OUR DEPARTMENT. THEY WILL TELL YOU TO CALL THEM BACK ON THEIR DIRECT LINE. USUALLY WITH SOME KIND OF URGENCY IN ORDER TO AVOID WARRANTS BEING ISSUED OR TO HELP SOMEONE YOU KNOW IN DESPERATE NEED. REMEMBER IS A GOVERNMENT AGENCY OR EVEN A PRIVATE COMPANY REQUESTS ANY FORMS OF PAYMENTS VIA GIFTCARDS IT IS A SCAM.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
radio7media.com
Job center to host weekly workshops in Lawrenceburg
THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BEGIN OFFERING FREE WORKSHOPS TO JOB SEEKERS. WORKSHOPS BEGIN THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, AND WILL BE HELD EVERY THURSDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 11 A.M. THE WORKSHOPS WILL BE HELD IN THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER OFFICE ON MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
