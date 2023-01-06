THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF ANOTHER HOLIDAY SCAM THAT MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIM TO. THESE SCAMS WILL COME IN ALL KINDS OF CREATIVE FORMS USUALLY VIA CALL AND OR TEXT MESSAGES. THEY WILL TRY AND CONVINCE YOU TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP OUT SOMEONE YOU MAY KNOW. THE LATEST INVOLVES USING ACTUAL NAMES OF EMPLOYEES WITH OUR DEPARTMENT. THEY WILL TELL YOU TO CALL THEM BACK ON THEIR DIRECT LINE. USUALLY WITH SOME KIND OF URGENCY IN ORDER TO AVOID WARRANTS BEING ISSUED OR TO HELP SOMEONE YOU KNOW IN DESPERATE NEED. REMEMBER IS A GOVERNMENT AGENCY OR EVEN A PRIVATE COMPANY REQUESTS ANY FORMS OF PAYMENTS VIA GIFTCARDS IT IS A SCAM.

