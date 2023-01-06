Billy Donovan Claims Kevin Durant Is Never Afraid Of The Moment: "He Embraces It."

Billy Donovan had huge praise for Kevin Durant.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers of all-time, and there's no doubt that he's having one of the best seasons of his career right now with the Brooklyn Nets . Currently, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.5 APG.

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has developed a reputation for being one of the most clutch players in the league. He has shown out on the highest stage multiple times, notably getting two Finals MVP awards with the Golden State Warriors .

Recently, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan lauded Kevin Durant for being willing to embrace the challenge of delivering in clutch time. Donovan noted that Durant has "zero fear" when it comes to trying to score in the clutch, and it's clear the coach has a huge admiration for Durant.

He is not afraid of the moment. He leans into the moment. He embraces that. There are certain guys that don't want any part of that... he thrives in that. There's zero fear in him at all. He'll go for it.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is a player well-known for his shot creation ability, and he was a big reason for the Warriors winning two championships in a row in 2017 and 2018. There's a chance that he could win the MVP award this season , and his clutch time performances are definitely one of the reasons he'd be deserving of the award.

Kevin Durant Has Been A Great Leader For The Brooklyn Nets This Season

Kevin Durant has definitely had to deal with a lot of turmoil during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, but they are finally playing good basketball and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Recently, Isiah Thomas lauded Kevin Durant for his leadership, noting that he has "become a much better teammate" in that department .

"When you combine great offense with good defense and it's all been led by Kevin Durant. Not only does he block shots around the basket, he's rebounding the basketball and he's playing with such energy. Not only is he playing with great energy, he's become a much better teammate in terms of his leadership over this period of time. When you look at the chaos they went through and how he had to pull everyone together and then he had to become the leader of the defensive unit as well as be the offensive powerhouse he is. It's remarkable."

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to turn things around, and there is a solid chance that they could win the championship this year. They have a lot of talent and solid depth, which is a recipe for being a top-tier team.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant will have to be at his best in the playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets to get far. Hopefully, we see him show out, and prove that he is one of the best players in the league if not the best when it comes to the playoffs.

