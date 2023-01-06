Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Goes Off On His Girlfriend For Linking With His Opps: ‘Y’all Can Have Her’
Quando Rondo seems to be going through a difficult time with his girlfriend at the moment, claiming that she linked up with his opps. The Never Broke Again rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (December 27) to let off some steam over his girlfriend betraying him. According to Rondo, the woman allegedly paid a visit to one of his enemies, and that is a red flag in his book.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Laughs Off NBA YoungBoy's Latest Beef Comments: 'I'm Too Gangsta'
Bobby Shmurda has seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy‘s latest round of comments regarding their ongoing dispute. On Friday (December 23), YoungBoy hosted the third episode of his Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon’s App platform. During the episode, Blueface made an appearance and asked the Baton Rouge rapper about his apparent beef with Shmurda.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
TMZ.com
French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens
French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Clowns Fabolous’ Vacation Outfit: ‘Fab Dressed Like He In Brooklyn’
French Montana and Fabolous rang in the New Year together overseas and they brought their harsh sense of NYC humor with them on the trip. The pair of Big Apple-bred rappers vacationed in St. Barts for a star-studded voyage to the tropical island to celebrate the New Year’s Eve holiday.
When A TV Star Asked Kobe Bryant If He Could Stay At Kobe's House And The Mamba Hilariously Gave Him The Address To A Church
Cabbie Richards once asked Kobe Bryant if he could stay at his house, and the legendary Laker gave him the address to a church after saying yes.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
