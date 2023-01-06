ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chief Powhatan
2d ago

be careful Jay you see what they just done to Kanye they don't like it when black folks get too big around here

You Knowwho
2d ago

Business is business. This has nothing to do with what he has, owns, or complexion. Stay focused people or else someone will have an idea for you to invade the WhiteHouse

Gucci R
3d ago

lmfaooooo even if it is true, why u gotta put it out on blast after so long??? keep it under wraps like u been doing 🤣🤣🤣. if it ain't true then....."cocaine is a helluva drug" 😂😂

Vibe

Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda

Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand

Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
COLORADO STATE
Digital Music News

Sony Music Settles Trademark Lawsuit Over Future Album ‘High Off Life’

Sony Music Entertainment has settled a trademark lawsuit over the title of Future’s album, High Off Life. A creative agency based in Atlanta, Georgia and called High Off Life sued the publisher in 2020. The founder Zach Richards says his company owns three trademarks pertaining to the brand with the first issued September 2018. The lawsuit also maintained that the company High Off Life uses its branding in relation to hip-hop music, clothing, events promotion, and advertising since 2009.
ATLANTA, GA
dancehallmag.com

Buju Banton Graciously Accepts His Platinum Plaques From DJ Khaled

The Gargamel Buju Banton has joined fellow compatriots Bounty Killer and Capleton on the gratitude train for plaques sent to them by Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled, after Sizzla burnt his last month. Banton took to Instagram to show off two plaques for his contribution to the albums Khaled Khaled (2021)...
HipHopDX.com

Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa's Black Star Line Festival Draws 50K Attendees In Ghana

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa‘s inaugural Black Star Line Festival has closed out as a success, with an estimated 50,000 fans from across the globe in attendance. The event took place in the Ghanaian capital of Accra on Friday (January 6) and saw performances by Chance and Vic, who’s father is from Ghana and who got a great reaction from the crowd when he announced during his performance that he had had come home, the BBC reports.

