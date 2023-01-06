ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Rutgers rattles Maryland in 64-50 win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIKTA_0k59CeSH00

Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Rutgers used suffocating defense to control Maryland in a 64-50 Big Ten victory Thursday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Cam Spencer contributed 13 points and five assists and Cliff Omoruyi added four points, 13 rebounds and three blocks as Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) won its fifth straight.

Coming off a 65-64 conquest of No. 1 Purdue on the road on Monday, the Scarlet Knights were energized by a sellout crowd and used intense pressure defense to rattle Maryland (10-5, 1-3).

The Terps committed 20 turnovers and made 41.3 percent of their shots from the floor.

Jahmir Young led Maryland with 13 points, all in the second half. Donald Carey added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, as the Terps lost for the fifth time in their last seven games following an 8-0 start.

A driving three-point play by Young with 14:27 left brought Maryland close at 34-30. But over the next 4:11 the Terps went cold and Rutgers responded with 12 straight points, half of which were provided by Mulcahy, who finished 6-of-6 from the floor.

The key play in the run came when Mulcahy got free on a fast break and drew an intentional foul on Maryland’s Julian Reese (eight points, six rebounds).

Mulcahy dropped two free throws and on the awarded possession, Aundre Hyatt scored on a putback. The run put the Scarlet Knights up 46-30 and their advantage stayed in double digits the rest of the way.

After the Terps scored the first two buckets of the game, they went stone-cold, missing 11 straight shots during a scoring drought that spanned 8:45.

During the stretch, Rutgers scored 15 straight, with three coming on a long-distance shot by Spencer. Derek Simpson topped the spree with a fast-break slam set up by a blocked shot by Hyatt.

Maryland had 12 turnovers in the first half and missed its first 10 shots from beyond the arc.

But in the final 2:32 of the period, Carey made a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 2 seconds left, as the Terps went to the locker room down 24-17.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved

Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
casualhoya.com

Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas

The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Future Panther Carlton Carrington Shines in Baltimore Battle with MSJ

BALTIMORE — On Friday night, Pitt signee Carlton Carrington shined for his St. Frances Academy squad in an intense rivalry matchup against Mount Saint Joseph’s, who also touts numerous future Division One players. The matchup took place in the Johnston Square neighborhood in Baltimore in front of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy