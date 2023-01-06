ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NHL begins revealing All-Stars, including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ezgw_0k59Cbo600

The NHL began announcing its 2022-23 All-Star rosters Thursday night, with familiar faces Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby making the list.

Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ goal-scoring machine, was selected to his 13th career All-Star Game. Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ superstar, was named to his ninth.

The NHL revamped its All-Star selection process this season. In the past, fans voted for the four team captains and four “last men in” after the NHL revealed the bulk of the rosters.

This year, the NHL is selecting one All-Star from every team and fans will vote for the final 12 players — three more added to each division’s roster. Those results are expected to be announced Jan. 19.

Joining Ovechkin and Crosby on the Metropolitan Division roster are Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson and Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. The goaltender will be Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin is tied for third in the NHL entering Thursday’s games with 28 goals, and he recently passed Gordie Howe’s 801 for second-most in NHL history (808).

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who leads all NHL goaltenders with a 21-1-1 record, a 1.86 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage, was the goalie selected for the Atlantic Division team.

He is being joined by forwards Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and brothers Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.

Thompson is a first-time All-Star after a red-hot start to his season for Buffalo. Entering Thursday, he was second in the NHL in goals (30) and tied for third in points (55).

The All-Stars representing the Central and Pacific Division teams will be announced later Thursday night.

NHL All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid

Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy