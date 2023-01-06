GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kress Albert Hansen, 53, was arrested yesterday for the second time in three days after allegedly violating a no-contact order. Hansen was arrested on January 5 after allegedly hitting a woman in a homeless camp off 39th Avenue. According to the victim, she and Hansen were arguing over money and the fact that he took all of her belongings out of her tent. Hansen then allegedly hit her in the chest, and she fell down. The victim also reportedly said that Hansen punched her multiple times while she was on the ground. The victim said she had met Hansen a few days ago and that she let him stay at her campsite while she was staying with a friend. She said the incident happened when she returned to her tent.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO