ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested twice in three days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kress Albert Hansen, 53, was arrested yesterday for the second time in three days after allegedly violating a no-contact order. Hansen was arrested on January 5 after allegedly hitting a woman in a homeless camp off 39th Avenue. According to the victim, she and Hansen were arguing over money and the fact that he took all of her belongings out of her tent. Hansen then allegedly hit her in the chest, and she fell down. The victim also reportedly said that Hansen punched her multiple times while she was on the ground. The victim said she had met Hansen a few days ago and that she let him stay at her campsite while she was staying with a friend. She said the incident happened when she returned to her tent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala

Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests sorority house burglar

The man suspected of burglarizing a UF sorority earlier in the week was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers apprehended Eric Raymond Burns, 42, after an RTS bus driver spotted Burns at 3:18 p.m. and called 911. Burns – who allegedly burglarized a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary

A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Mother of injured 18-month-old charged with child neglect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jah’miah Laqay Young, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and failing to report suspected child abuse after officers determined she knew her 18-month-old was injured but told the man caring for her son that he shouldn’t take him to the hospital because they would call the police.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Law enforcement detains 4 in drive-by shooting

Law enforcement apprehended four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the Carver Gardens apartments parking lot. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded at 5:39 p.m. to Carver Gardens at 1101 SE 15th St. after being informed that people were shooting inside the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested on DUI, weapon charges after swerving in traffic lanes

A 41-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm without a license after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed his vehicle swerving in and out of traffic lanes on SW 32nd Street. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a Honda...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters battle two vehicle fires in Bellechase neighborhood

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to a home in Bellechase on Saturday morning due to reports of a vehicle fire. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 7, 3, and 1, Rescue 3, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 22 arrived at a residence on SW 42nd Street and observed two vehicles – a Ford Escape and Hyundai Tucson – that were engulfed in flames.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD looking for suspect in Sorority Row burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at 11:40 p.m. on January 2 in the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue. The surveillance video can be viewed here. If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Barnes at 352-642-6121.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy