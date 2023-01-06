Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested twice in three days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kress Albert Hansen, 53, was arrested yesterday for the second time in three days after allegedly violating a no-contact order. Hansen was arrested on January 5 after allegedly hitting a woman in a homeless camp off 39th Avenue. According to the victim, she and Hansen were arguing over money and the fact that he took all of her belongings out of her tent. Hansen then allegedly hit her in the chest, and she fell down. The victim also reportedly said that Hansen punched her multiple times while she was on the ground. The victim said she had met Hansen a few days ago and that she let him stay at her campsite while she was staying with a friend. She said the incident happened when she returned to her tent.
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
WCJB
A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests sorority house burglar
The man suspected of burglarizing a UF sorority earlier in the week was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers apprehended Eric Raymond Burns, 42, after an RTS bus driver spotted Burns at 3:18 p.m. and called 911. Burns – who allegedly burglarized a...
alachuachronicle.com
Sorority Row burglar arrested after RTS bus driver recognized him from media reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Raymond Burns, 42, was arrested this afternoon after an RTS bus driver recognized him from an Alachua Chronicle article that re-posted a video released by Gainesville Police Department (GPD). The House Mom for Gamma Phi Beta sorority told GPD that she left the sorority house...
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
Independent Florida Alligator
Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary
A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with felony battery and indecent exposure after allegedly hitting Food Max employee and urinating in the store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaheerah Naomi Jenkins, 40, was arrested late last night after she allegedly hit a Food Max employee with a bottle of juice and also pulled down her pants and urinated inside the store. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a disturbance at...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala woman charged with burglary and arson after allegedly setting a Bluetooth speaker on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sierra Skye Fararo-Curran, 30, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and arson after allegedly entering a home and placing a Bluetooth speaker on a stove, setting it on fire. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the home,...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
alachuachronicle.com
Mother of injured 18-month-old charged with child neglect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jah’miah Laqay Young, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and failing to report suspected child abuse after officers determined she knew her 18-month-old was injured but told the man caring for her son that he shouldn’t take him to the hospital because they would call the police.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Law enforcement detains 4 in drive-by shooting
Law enforcement apprehended four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the Carver Gardens apartments parking lot. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded at 5:39 p.m. to Carver Gardens at 1101 SE 15th St. after being informed that people were shooting inside the apartment complex.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested on DUI, weapon charges after swerving in traffic lanes
A 41-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm without a license after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed his vehicle swerving in and out of traffic lanes on SW 32nd Street. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a Honda...
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters battle two vehicle fires in Bellechase neighborhood
Ocala firefighters were dispatched to a home in Bellechase on Saturday morning due to reports of a vehicle fire. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 7, 3, and 1, Rescue 3, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 22 arrived at a residence on SW 42nd Street and observed two vehicles – a Ford Escape and Hyundai Tucson – that were engulfed in flames.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD looking for suspect in Sorority Row burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at 11:40 p.m. on January 2 in the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue. The surveillance video can be viewed here. If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Barnes at 352-642-6121.
ocala-news.com
Man accused of striking woman’s head with cellphone, preventing her from calling 911
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Marion County after he was accused of grabbing a woman’s cellphone, striking her in the head with it, and preventing her from contacting law enforcement. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a possible...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with aggravated assault for firing pellet gun into the air
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isack Travis Rwebyogo, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a pellet gun into the air. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, Rwebyogo was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with a 14-year-old boy in the Tower Oaks...
