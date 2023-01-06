ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

KFDA

New Mexico officials file to dismiss murder charge for Clovis man

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials filed a dismissal after they said a Clovis man acted in self defense in a deadly New Year’s shooting. On Wednesday, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced his office filed a dismissal without prejudice on 30-year-old Michael Downs. Originally,...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM

