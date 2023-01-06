ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

13abc.com

TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Original Headline Articles from Two Homicide Cold Cases in Saline - Still Unsolved

The year 1981 in Saline, was a seemingly daunting time as multiple murders happened in the area. One that made the front page in what was once known as, The Saline Reporter, still comes up in media sources as recently as 2021. Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old Mill Valley resident was murdered in Saline, her body was found less than 2 miles from her previous employer, The Polar Bear where she tended bar. Ellicott was reported missing by an acquaintance on October 14, 1981 and was last seen leaving The Polar Bear on October 11, 1981. The establishment now goes by the name Thompson's Bar and Grill located on US-12 in Saline.
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Public helps find hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian at Saline crosswalk

SALINE, MI – Police have identified and requested charges for a woman suspected of hitting a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Saline. The Saline Police Department announced Thursday, Jan. 5, that, with the assistance of the public, officers have identified a 26-year-old Superior Township woman as the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian at a crosswalk and fled the scene in December.
SALINE, MI

