13abc.com
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation Saturday after a fatal shooting incident. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
13abc.com
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, victim’s family seeks justice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Jamie Rodriguez, the woman killed by an alleged reckless driver in March of 2022 at Angola and Reynolds, is up in arms as the man accused of causing the accident was ordered to wear an ankle monitor rather than being jailed. Armon Richardson...
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
thesuntimesnews.com
Original Headline Articles from Two Homicide Cold Cases in Saline - Still Unsolved
The year 1981 in Saline, was a seemingly daunting time as multiple murders happened in the area. One that made the front page in what was once known as, The Saline Reporter, still comes up in media sources as recently as 2021. Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old Mill Valley resident was murdered in Saline, her body was found less than 2 miles from her previous employer, The Polar Bear where she tended bar. Ellicott was reported missing by an acquaintance on October 14, 1981 and was last seen leaving The Polar Bear on October 11, 1981. The establishment now goes by the name Thompson's Bar and Grill located on US-12 in Saline.
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
Detroit News
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
Detroit man charged with first degree murder in fatal shooting of his sister during argument
A Detroit man has been charged with first degree, premeditated murder after police say he shot and killed his sister during an argument. He also shot and wounded a man, according to police.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
13abc.com
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
Public helps find hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian at Saline crosswalk
SALINE, MI – Police have identified and requested charges for a woman suspected of hitting a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Saline. The Saline Police Department announced Thursday, Jan. 5, that, with the assistance of the public, officers have identified a 26-year-old Superior Township woman as the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian at a crosswalk and fled the scene in December.
