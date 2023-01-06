BOSTON (AP) — State and local police have suspended their ground search for a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day. Massachusetts State Police and local police said in a joint statement that their ground search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, or evidence related to her disappearance concluded Saturday. They searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home Saturday. State police divers also searched a small stream and a pool but did not find anything, the statement said. Police say Walshe, the mother of three young children, was last seen a week ago in her Cohasset home. She was reported missing Wednesday.

COHASSET, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO