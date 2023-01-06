Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Husband of missing Cohasset woman arrested and charged for misleading investigation
COHASSET − The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
Police return to home of missing Cohasset, Mass. woman
BOSTON (AP) — State and local police have suspended their ground search for a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day. Massachusetts State Police and local police said in a joint statement that their ground search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, or evidence related to her disappearance concluded Saturday. They searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home Saturday. State police divers also searched a small stream and a pool but did not find anything, the statement said. Police say Walshe, the mother of three young children, was last seen a week ago in her Cohasset home. She was reported missing Wednesday.
Ana Walshe update as husband Brian arrested for misleading cops after ground search for missing Cohasset mom suspended
THE husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe has reportedly been arrested. Ana, 39, was last seen at her Cohasset home early in the morning on New Year's Day. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Brian Walshe, 46, on Sunday, according to CBS News. Brian was arrested...
newportdispatch.com
Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery
WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
No charges for CEO accused of setting boat loose off Nantucket
The man reportedly agreed to pay for damages stemming from the October incident, the Nantucket Current reported. A private equity CEO accused of untying a boat off Nantucket and setting it adrift in October will not face criminal charges, the Nantucket Current reported. Marc Wolpow, who heads the multi-billion dollar...
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
Distribution of fentanyl gets Springfield man nearly 7 years in prison
A Springfield man was sentenced for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.
Mass Cafeteria Worker Facing Charges For Allegedly Attacking Student: Police
A Massachusetts elementary school employee is expected to face charges after allegedly assaulting a student this week, authorities said. Middleborough Police responded to an incident at May K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. Initial investigation suggests that a fifth grade...
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was hospitalized Saturday night after a crash in Chicopee. This crash is just the latest in a series of accidents where people have been hit in Chicopee over the past couple of months. Western Mass News learned one person was struck by a vehicle which...
Holyoke police officer seriously injured while apprehending violent fugitive
HOLYOKE - A New York City man faces numerous charges in connection with a struggle for a police officer’s firearm that took place while he was being taken into custody on Thursday night. The incident resulted in serious injuries to the police officer. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said 38-year-old...
whdh.com
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
theweektoday.com
New Bedford man dies by apparent suicide in Dartmouth jail
A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Jan. 5 in an apparent suicide by hanging, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Staff at the jail reportedly discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly...
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Hunter cited for baiting deer in Hampshire County
Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.
Joseph Gonzalez, who shot own finger during Springfield arrest, is arraigned
On Thursday, a Springfield man accused of robbing a MetroPCS days after Christmas and attempting to shoot multiple arresting Springfield Police Officers with a department firearm — with one bullet hitting the man’s own finger — was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with the incident. Joseph...
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
