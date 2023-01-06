ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of missing Cohasset woman arrested and charged for misleading investigation

COHASSET − The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
Police return to home of missing Cohasset, Mass. woman

BOSTON (AP) — State and local police have suspended their ground search for a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day. Massachusetts State Police and local police said in a joint statement that their ground search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, or evidence related to her disappearance concluded Saturday. They searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home Saturday. State police divers also searched a small stream and a pool but did not find anything, the statement said. Police say Walshe, the mother of three young children, was last seen a week ago in her Cohasset home. She was reported missing Wednesday.
Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery

WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
No charges for CEO accused of setting boat loose off Nantucket

The man reportedly agreed to pay for damages stemming from the October incident, the Nantucket Current reported. A private equity CEO accused of untying a boat off Nantucket and setting it adrift in October will not face criminal charges, the Nantucket Current reported. Marc Wolpow, who heads the multi-billion dollar...
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was hospitalized Saturday night after a crash in Chicopee. This crash is just the latest in a series of accidents where people have been hit in Chicopee over the past couple of months. Western Mass News learned one person was struck by a vehicle which...
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
New Bedford man dies by apparent suicide in Dartmouth jail

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
