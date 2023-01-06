Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
NBC Sports
NFL playoff bracket: Wild Card Round matchups, schedule
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. There was one playoff spot up for grabs in each conference on the final day of the regular season. The Miami Dolphins captured the third and final wild card berth in the AFC thanks to an 11-6 win over the New York Jets combined with the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 takedown of the New England Patriots. Miami joins the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC side of the bracket.
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
Complete NFL Wild Card Schedule: Teams, Dates, Time, TV | Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs in NFC; Seahawks get final spot
The NFL postseason calendar is falling into place as the regular season concludes with Week 18′s slate of games. 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Neutral-site AFC Championship Game still in play. The neutral site would only apply in the event of a #Chiefs-#Bills AFC Championship Game. If it’s Chiefs-#Bengals, Bills-Bengals, or any other combination of teams, it’d be played at the home of the better-seeded team like normal.”
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy
It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field finally is set. Despite being eliminated just four minutes before kickoff of their season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
Updated NFL playoff picture, standings: Seahawks clinch final wild card; Packers, Lions, Patriots, Steelers eliminated; Eagles are No. 1 seed
Week 18 in the NFL has arrived. Here’s the latest update on the NFL playoff picture:. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): Clinched AFC West division title, first-round bye, No. 1 seed. 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3): Clinched AFC East division title. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Clinched AFC North division title.
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles earn top seeds
We finally have the NFL postseason slate determined, with 14 teams fighting for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Plenty of teams are favored to advance to Super Bowl LVII, and the following NFL Playoff Power Rankings represent just how likely every team is to represent their respective conferences.
WGRZ TV
Bills-Dolphins wild card game scheduled for Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The opponent had been determined earlier in the day. Now the Bills know when they will open the playoffs next weekend. The Bills and Miami Dolphins will play at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild card weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. The first two...
Bills' John Brown has special moment on & off the field vs. Patriots
Wide Receiver John Brown, who was a pivotal part of quarterback Josh Allen’s early development, last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020. During Sunday’s regular season finale vs. the New England Patriots, “Smoke” as Brown is known by, had a special moment both on and off the field.
Robert Kraft expressed his unhappiness about the Patriots' performance in an email to season ticket holders
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in an email to season ticket holders he’s not satisfied with his team’s performance in 2022. The Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams,...
Yardbarker
49ers to host Seahawks during Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 14
The NFL announced the schedule for Wild Card Weekend, and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. It will be the second time the 49ers have met the Seahawks in the playoffs, with the other being the 2013 NFC Championship Game, a 23-17 loss.
NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, TV info
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially set and the league announced the schedule and TV info for the matchups of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Comments / 0