pocketnow.com

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Digital Trends

The best smartphones at CES 2023

CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends

Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023

Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
CNET

CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens

The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
Android Authority

Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best products from the show

We've sifted through the deluge of CES 2023 announcements and products to bring you the very best. CES is back in force. Hundreds of companies have used the opportunity to launch new products, ranging from wildly innovative to barely iterative, across every vertical you can imagine. At Android Authority, we’ve once again sifted through the deluge of announcements and products to bring you the very best. Let’s run down through our Best of CES 2023 Awards.
Digital Trends

This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today

I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
Digital Trends

Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display

Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Engadget

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid

Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
SPY

Samsung Brings the OLED Love To Its New Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors For CES 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. CES is a remarkable showcase for many the consumer tech vendor, and Samsung has always maintained an excitingly prolific presence at the annual Vegas event. And in no change from typical form, the company’s 2023 booth delivered one innovation after the other, especially when it comes to computer monitors that are tailor-made for gamers and streaming devotees.  Later this year, Samsung fans can expect the arrival of five brand new monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey G95SC, Odyssey G8 OLED, Smart Monitor M80C,...
Phone Arena

Samsung will not be using its most advanced display in this year's Galaxy S23 lineup

One of the things for which Samsung is particularly well-known is its advanced display technology. Throughout the years, the Korean tech giant has made some of the most high-quality panels in the industry, including those of many non-Samsung devices. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many tech enthusiasts have...
Engadget

The Morning After: Lenovo made an e-ink tablet to rival Amazon’s Scribe

The CES conveyor belt of PCs doesn’t let up. Lenovo has been busy. Let’s start with its latest YogaBook, the dual-screen YogaBook 9i. Instead of folding like a conventional laptop, this… thing unfurls a screen atop another, with a slimline keyboard at the bottom. Thankfully, as well as the keyboard and stylus accessories, there’s a kickstand to ensure those two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays stay in place. There’s an incredible amount of flexibility here. You can have the screens unfolded like a book, stacked atop each other or as a classic laptop, with the lower screen showing the keyboard.
Android Police

Snapdragon Satellite will power Android's answer to Apple's Emergency SOS

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile phones were a huge step up from landlines, and satellite connectivity on smartphones could be the next major advancement to watch out for. We are already on track, it appears, with Apple’s iPhone 14 supporting emergency SOS communication via satellite. Now, Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, enabling two-way satellite communication for the best Android smartphones without restricting applications to SOS alerts.
TechRadar

Bye-bye, PC: why CES 2023 made me love laptops again

I’ve been reviewing the best laptops for almost two decades, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: while I’ve admired many, I’ve rarely loved them. Sure, there have been some I’ve genuinely fallen for – the M1 MacBook Air remains the laptop I’d recommend most people buy, the Pixelbook Go completely changed my views about Chromebooks (come on, Google, release a new one!) and the HP Elitebook Dragonfly G2 remains my favorite Windows laptop ever (the less said about its disappointing follow-up, the Dragonfly G3, the better).
Apple Insider

Qualcomm wants to one-up Apple with better satellite phone coverage

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's not enough to match Apple's Emergency SOS by Satellite, Qualcomm is promising full two-way text messaging through space with Snapdragon Satellite. Maybe there is a much greater market for satellite cellphone connectivity than...
Engadget

Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet

It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
Android Headlines

Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week

As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...

