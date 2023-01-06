ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments

joan R
3d ago

I never thought I would see the day where you would have to bring your own bag to a store. Land of the free is becoming land of the CONTROL!!!

Reply
4
Donald Colongeli
2d ago

Walmart should get rid of its stores and bags. They are an anti customer company. Sam Walton would have never permitted this. Hochul (Hichum) has to go!

Reply
2
