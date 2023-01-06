ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: NFL Taking Unusual Step To Decide AFC Playoff Seeding

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

The NFL appears to be nearing a decision on how to handle the seeding for the AFC playoffs. But the league is still taking one more step before making the final call.

ProFootballTalk reported Thursday that the NFL is expected to call an owners' meeting for Friday to decide how to seed the conference after Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills was curtailed due to the collapse of Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.

The NFL announced earlier Thursday that no decision has been made about replaying the contest between the Bengals and Bills, but it has been widely reported that the game will not be resumed, meaning the Bills and Bengals would both finish this season having played 16 games, compared to 17 for the rest of the league.

The report that the decision is being sent to the league's owners comes after the NFL competition committee convened to discuss the issue on Thursday afternoon. The owners' meeting will reportedly be held via videoconference.

Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field during the first quarter of Monday's game. After he was transported from the stadium via ambulance, the NFL decided to postpone the matchup.

If the game is indeed not made up, the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to both the Bengals and the Bills this season, would have the inside track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills had been atop the conference but would fall to No. 2 assuming both teams win on Sunday and the seeding is determined by winning percentage.

The Bengals would also be eliminated from contending for the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home field advantage for the playoffs.

It has not been reported what options the NFL owners will be voting on. A few proposed solutions that have been floated this week include making the No. 1 seed choose between a bye and home-field advantage or playing the conference championship game at a neutral site, assuming it involves two of the Chiefs, Bills or Bengals.

There doesn't appear to be a perfectly fair solution. But whatever the owners decide, hopefully NFL fans show some perspective considering the traumatic incident that precipitated this situation.

