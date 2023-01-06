Read full article on original website
Are merry MATIC holders in good spirits thanks to Polygon’s latest market moves?
Mastercard has tapped Polygon for its Web3 and NFT journey. Polygon in 2022 had added The Sandbox and Yoots to its network to expand NFT projects on the network. With its recent alliances and moves in the industry, Polygon has made many appearances in the NFT and Web3 debates. In a recent release, Mastercard disclosed a collaboration with Polygon.
Reasons BNB Chain’s latest development could be BNB’s saving grace
GMX to launch on Binance Chain to benefit both parties. Dapp activity declines, along with TVL and revenue that is being generated. GMX, a decentralized exchange initially deployed on the layer 2 solution Arbitrum, recently proposed its launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB). According to GMX, this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both GMX and Binance.
Ethereum stakers breathe easy as ETH moves closer to the Shanghai upgrade
As per the latest update, ETH’s Shanghai upgrade is expected to roll out in March 2023. ETH’s development activity witnessed a surge since the beginning of 2023. Ethereum’s [ETH] Shanghai upgrade that is expected to go on the floor in March 2023 would enable the withdrawal of staked ETH. As per the latest developer conference, the roll out would mark an end to a two-year wait by validators who can only deposit ETH and not withdraw it.
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
CAKE enthusiasts can look for these signs to maximize gains on their investments
Santiment analyst Clementllk opined that CAKE’s price was approaching a good buying opportunity. An assessment of the altcoin on a daily chart revealed growing accumulation. In a 7 January report by Santiment, pseudonymous analyst Clementllk, in an assessment of PancakeSwap’s CAKE token, revealed that the altcoin reached a technical price pattern. This pattern historically indicated a high success rate for buying opportunities.
MakerDAO set to implement parameter changes; a look at lending markets
MakerDAO has a new proposal to implement some parameter changes. The protocol has displaced Lido to regain its position as the leading DeFi protocol. In a new proposal, the Open Market Committee of the MakerDAO governance team is seeking community approval to implement some parameter changes to the operation of the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) in light of recent events in the lending vertical of the DeFi ecosystem.
Bitcoin: More pain for holders as on-chain readings suggest a further drop in…
A look at on-chain metrics indicated that BTC’s price might decline further in 2023. Many BTC holders have failed to see profits on their investments since FTX collapsed. An assessment of two on-chain metrics revealed that Bitcoin’s [BTC] holders might face a tough year in 2023 as negative sentiment continued to trail the king coin. Trading at $16,941.08 at press time, the BTC traded within the $16,500 and $16,900 since last December, per data from CoinMarketCap.
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
Can Huobi Token [HT] overcome FUD as exchange outflow exceeds $75M
Huobi Token could lose another round of its already depleted value after the exchange experienced unusual outflows. Exchange director Justin Sun tweeted that the firm was unconcerned with the FUD. The exchange token of the Huobi Global exchange, Houbi Token [HT] drastically lost about 9% of its value after the...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can VET reach $100 by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that was created to improve supply chain management and business processes. It utilizes a dual-token system, with the VeChain Token (VET) serving as the main currency on the platform and the VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) used to pay for transactions.
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL cross its long-term resistance?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL) has been one of the most severely impacted coins as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In fact, in the last seven days alone, the cryptocurrency has not only fallen out of the top 20, but it has depreciated by 17% too.
Litecoin garners second spot in the list of most traded cryptocurrencies on BitPay
Litecoin gained recognition in terms of transaction activity, which made it ideal for fast-paced trading. Assessing LTC’s potential for a good short trade as it swings within a 2-month range. Litecoin [LTC] turned out to be one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022. The cryptocurrency will likely maintain...
Bitcoin: This is what large investor and retail interest can do for BTC over time
Bitcoin’s low volatility managed to attract both retail and large investors that have been capitalizing on the opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency. Miner selling pressure reduces as revenues continue to grow. Recent data from Glassnode, suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility declined significantly over the last month. This low...
Cardano: Why a push beyond this level is a requisite for ADA bulls to see profits
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A break below the 13-period EMA of $0.2750 would invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] made new highs since the start of 2023. The altcoin rose from $0.2409...
TRON founder Justin Sun moves $100 million as Huobi reportedly lays off staff
TRON founder Justin Sun transferred stablecoins worth $100 million to crypto exchange Huobi following news that it was laying off employees. Huobi would lay off 20% of its staff, as per a report. TRON [TRX] founder Justin Sun transferred stablecoins worth $100 million on 6 January. The transfer was made...
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH to the moon is still a probability?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Ethereum continued to trade strongly above $1,200. Active ETH bulls fought off severe losses below the $1,180 mark. Similar to Bitcoin, the price began a respectable rise above $1,220.
SOL rockets skyward as it doubles in value within two weeks — more to follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The short-term market structure and the trend were heavily bullish. There was actual demand behind Solana’s move upward, but will this be enough to initiate a higher timeframe...
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on LUNC?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the beginning of the year, the price of Terra’s Luna Classic rose by 16% before bears stepped in and reduced the profiting rally to 8%. Terra now consolidates within the previous support zone established in November and shows the potential to rally higher in the weeks to come.
More Shiba Inu [SHIB] tokens to be burned, but to what end?
SHIB tokens are to be burned with every transaction completed on Shibarium. SHIB has seen increased accumulation in the last week. While the launch date for its layer 2 blockchain Shibarium remains unknown, the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem announced via a short Twitter thread on 7 January that every transaction on the Shibarium network will result in a burn of the SHIB token.
