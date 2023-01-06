Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
prescottenews.com
Lucy Leyva, Newest Prescott Valley Town Council member, is Sworn In
Prescott Valley Town Council’s newest Council member, Lucy Leyva, was sworn in at last night’s Study Session meeting. Council member Leyva was appointed by Town Council on December 21 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Council member Kinsinger. Council member Leyva has been a Prescott...
SignalsAZ
Stay Safe with Prescott Valley Safe Exchange Zones
As we begin 2023, the Town of Prescott Valley would like to remind our community that there are clearly marked areas, “Safe Exchange Zones,” in the police department parking lot. This designated zone provides areas for people to meet and sell their goods with less fear of a quick or violent rip-off, or to safely exchange children when ordered by a court.
journalaz.com
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
Sedona Red Rock News
Verde Valley School revamps plans after public opposition
Verde Valley School recently encountered opposition during a Nov. 10 community meeting regarding the school’s plans to redevelop part of its property, which showed that residents were hostile not only toward the proposed changes but also toward the school itself. VVS applied for a conditional use permit for its...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona Women’s Forum Highlights the Power of Example
Prescott, Arizona – Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police on the “GOHS” with Multiple Grants
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded four (4) new grants for the FFY 2023 to the Prescott Valley Police Department, all of which promise to improve safety on our streets and highways. The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for partnering with us to improve the safety of the roadways in and around Prescott Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Schedule
PRESCOTT, AZ– In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th, city offices and Prescott Public Library will be closed, and some services will be affected. Solid waste services including trash collection and the transfer station will be operating. Here are some details:. Schedule for City...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Badger News-Girls Basketball Loses a Tough One to Coconino 54-43
Foul trouble and lack of experience hindered the badgers on the road tonight at Coconino. At the start of the fourth quarter it was a two point ball game, but the young Badger team just couldn’t pull it off. This is a game that the girls will learn a lot from and use to their advantage down the road. Freshman Bella Abt made her presence felt with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 blocks! Zoe Libis added 10 points for the squad. The girls move to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in region. The team hits the road again tomorrow to face off against Coronado. By Jami Johnson on Jan 5, 2023.
Comments / 0