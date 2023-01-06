Foul trouble and lack of experience hindered the badgers on the road tonight at Coconino. At the start of the fourth quarter it was a two point ball game, but the young Badger team just couldn’t pull it off. This is a game that the girls will learn a lot from and use to their advantage down the road. Freshman Bella Abt made her presence felt with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 blocks! Zoe Libis added 10 points for the squad. The girls move to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in region. The team hits the road again tomorrow to face off against Coronado. By Jami Johnson on Jan 5, 2023.

