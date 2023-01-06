Read full article on original website
Related
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
YouTuber fought back against Nintendo DMCA notice and won
A hot potato: Nintendo is so hawkish about its IPs that whenever we report on someone doing something cool with, let's say, Mario Bros, we almost always include an obligatory, "Let's see how long Nintendo lawyers allow this to remain online" sidenote. Most of the time, it doesn't take long, and that's the end of it, but not this time.
Discover all the new features in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 is another landmark update for the MMORPG, bringing new content to every aspect of the game
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
RanklordsAgency
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
ArianEvea
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Samsung's Flex Hybrid display can both fold and slide
Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.
HyperX takes personalization mainstream with 3D printed peripheral add-ons
In brief: HP's HyperX gaming division is aiming to push personalization to the mainstream with the introduction of HX3D, a program that'll leverage HP's 3D printing technology to create new products, add-ons and alternatives for existing gaming gear that would be tough to pull off with traditional manufacturing processes. At...
Next-gen TV: LG's 97-inch Signature OLED receives all audio and video signals wirelessly
In brief: LG during its CES 2023 press conference (briefly) showcased the world's first consumer television to offer 4K 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly. Key to the setup is the "Zero Connect" box, which serves as the connectivity hub for the set. LG claims the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission and has multiple ports for plugging in commonly-used HDMI devices.
HTC unveils $1,100 lightweight Vive XR Elite VR/AR headset
In brief: HTC teased its response to the Meta Quest Pro last month, and now it's taken the shroud off. The company's latest VR/AR headset, set to arrive in March, is similar to the competition but lighter, a few hundred dollars cheaper, and with a few unique features. HTC says it designed the Vive XR Elite to excel at productivity and entertainment.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
The Alienware AW2524H is the first 500Hz, 1080p monitor to arrive on the market
Forward-looking: OLED and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of competitors when it comes to mass manufacturing. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will be able to actually exploit its true potential – for the next couple of years at least.
Razer's CES moonshot is a surround sound-enabled cushion for your gaming chair
Editor's take: It wouldn't be CES week without a wild concept from Razer. The company has once again delivered with Project Carol, but this year's outside-the-box offering is far tamer than what we've seen in years past. Perhaps that means it'll actually become a real product?. Project Carol is a...
Mounting your PS5 vertically might lead to catastrophic failure from liquid metal leakage
PSA: Stop what you are doing and go turn your PlayStation 5 on its side. It's been discovered that the liquid metal used for cooling can potentially leak and fry the motherboard. There have only been a handful of cases reported, but why take the chance?. The PlayStation 5 is...
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0