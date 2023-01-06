ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies trade Vierling and Maton for Tigers' closer

The Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers, the latest in a series of additions to the back end of their bullpen. The Phils will send utilityman Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands to Detroit for Soto and utilityman Kody Clemens, Roger's son.
CBS Sports

Trevor Bauer: Cut loose by Dodgers

The Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. They will pay the remaining $22.5 million on his contract and he will become a free agent. The team could not find a trade partner leading up to this transaction, so the seven-day period to find a...
NBC Sports

Dombrowski discusses how Phillies' trade for Gregory Soto came together

The Phillies and Tigers discussed Gregory Soto at the Winter Meetings a month ago but couldn't work out a trade before leaving San Diego. There was no communication from there about a potential Soto trade until Thursday, when Dombrowski received a call from Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, who wanted to see if the Phillies were interested in reopening discussions about the left-handed reliever.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tayler Scott: Inks MiLB deal

Scott signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday. The deal likely includes an invitation to major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee. Scott spent most of 2022 in the Padres organization at Triple-A El Paso and had a 3.76 ERA across 40.2 innings, though he also made eight appearances in the big leagues and allowed nine earned runs in 12 frames.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Two to Minor-League Deals

The Texas Rangers announced the signing of two players — both to minor-league contracts — as they continue to build depth for spring training. They are outfielder Joe McCarthy and catcher/first baseman Ryan Gold. McCarthy will be a non-roster invitee to Major League spring training, while Gold will go directly to minor-league camp.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone

Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Outfielder AJ Pollock agrees to one-year deal with Mariners

Many viewed Pollock’s decision to hit free agency as rather surprising given his underwhelming season on the South Side. The 35-year-old slashed .245/.292/.389 (120-for-489) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 92 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR. Like the rest of the team, the veteran outfielder dealt with a couple of injuries but nothing significant enough that can be attributed to his down year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dominates opportunity in Week 18

Chase recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-16 win over Baltimore. Chase earned double-digit targets for the fourth consecutive game, and he nearly doubled up Tyler Boyd, who finished second on the team with seven looks. Chase displayed some big-play ability, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown catch as well as big gains of 20 and 17 yards. He also served as a check-down option for Joe Burrow, tallying short gains of 10 and nine yards. Despite having his season cut short by four games due to a hip injury, Chase surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and managed nine touchdowns. He'll be a key to the Bengals' postseason run.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale

Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout

Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy