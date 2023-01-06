Shrewsbury manager challenges home fans to compete with 'noisy' Sunderland support

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has challenged his side’s supporters to help them overcome the traveling Sunderland support this weekend.

Sunderland head to New Meadow in good form after picking up seven points out of nine over the festive period, and they will be backed, as usual, by a sold-out away end.

And Cotterill, who had a brief spell on Wearside as assistant manager to Howard Wilkinson, has asked the ‘other three sides of the ground’ to step up too.

“We need some noisy fans behind us this week because Sunderland will have that, that’s for sure”, Cotterill told Shrewsbury’s official YouTube channel .

“I think they have sold out their end and there’s always a noisy crowd anyway. They will get right behind Sunderland.

“We just need our guys from the other three sides of the ground to really get behind the lads and help them out.”

Cotterill’s side are 16 th in the League One table but have lost more matches at New Meadow this season than they have won.

It remains to be seen what kind of side Sunderland will even be able to field given substantial injury woes, but Cotterill is expecting a tough game regardless.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, they are a good team, I know Tony [Mowbray] very well,” he said. I have come up against him a few times.

“So, it will be a tough game whichever side they put out. I think they will put out a strong enough team and we know that it’s going to be a tough game.”

