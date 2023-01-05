Read full article on original website
News Talk 1490
Hot Spot: Tory Lanez Reportedly Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney After Firing Lawyer [WATCH]
According to reports, Tory Lanez has fired his current lawyer and hired Suge Knight's former attorney to represent him in court.
Sunny Hostin Slams Accusations She Bought Her Son’s Way into Harvard on ‘The View’
The View is weighing in on the nepo baby debate sparked late last month by New York Magazine‘s much discussed cover story. The panel was mostly understanding of position famous heirs often find themselves in, claiming the offspring of celebs work just as hard as anyone else. Sunny Hostin, whose son Gabriel is attending Harvard, said he’s often accused of having made it into the elite institution thanks to her wallet — but she denied any connection between herself and her son’s admission during the Hot Topics discussion. “Any parent is going to try to make sure that their children have a better...
Bonnaroo lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza announced as headliners
Acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, electronic duo Odesza and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters top this year's Bonnaroo bill.
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died from a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 7. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s and 1990s, with work on such series as Cagney & Lacey Wiseguy, Nash Bridges and Martial Law, among others. Subsequent credits include Awake, 23 episodes of The Unit, Salem (13 episodes), Chicago Fire and, his final credit in 2017,...
