The View is weighing in on the nepo baby debate sparked late last month by New York Magazine‘s much discussed cover story. The panel was mostly understanding of position famous heirs often find themselves in, claiming the offspring of celebs work just as hard as anyone else. Sunny Hostin, whose son Gabriel is attending Harvard, said he’s often accused of having made it into the elite institution thanks to her wallet — but she denied any connection between herself and her son’s admission during the Hot Topics discussion. “Any parent is going to try to make sure that their children have a better...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO