americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
coingeek.com

Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.
coingeek.com

Indonesia to launch national digital currency exchange amid incoming regulatory changes

Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is bracing itself for sweeping changes as regulators scramble to flex their muscles over the industry in the coming months. The first of the incoming changes is the proposed plan to set up a national digital currency exchange for the country. Didid Noordiatmoko, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti), announced that it was keen on launching the platform before the end of the year.
coingeek.com

India gov’t launches awareness campaign on digital currencies and online gaming

India’s Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), an agency under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has launched a campaign targeting the misuse of digital assets. According to details from the announcement, IPEF has expressed concern over the rising incidents of digital asset fraud in the country and the ignorance of residents investing in the asset class. The outreach campaign will also be expanded to include the online gaming industry and will be done on a national scale.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
maritime-executive.com

Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake

Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...
The Jewish Press

US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes

The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
BBC

China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll

The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
Washington Examiner

China and NATO agree: Dangerous to depend on each other

China is vulnerable to international restrictions on its ability to import vital supplies “once the international situation changes,” a senior official fears. “China has a high degree of foreign dependence on some important mineral resources, and once the international situation changes, it will certainly affect economic security or even national security,” Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua told state media, per a South China Morning Post translation.
decrypt.co

Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers

Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
CoinDesk

Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
Washington Examiner

China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US

China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
