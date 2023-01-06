Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
I turned my accidental tattoo into something ‘useful’ — people say it’s ‘genius’
This rules. A San Diego tattoo artist known as Shae Bae on TikTok has gone viral for turning an accidental finger tattoo into a “useful” everyday tool. While “bored” in November, Shae tattooed a large mandala on her right thigh. That’s when she accidentally poked her left pointer finger, leaving a tiny, permanent black dot towards the nail. Rather than wait to see if the ink would fall out over time, Shae made another viral video explaining she was going to embrace the dot. “I’m gonna put two more dots, and then I’ll have ‘inches’ on my finger,” she declared. “It’s just...
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed, says he is 'messed up' after accident
Jeremy Renner is on his way to recovery. After being placed in the ICU following a snow plowing accident, the Hawkeye actor gave fans a glimpse at how he is doing by sharing a selfie from his hospital bed. As seen in the photo, posted to Instagram Jan. 3, Jeremy has sustained injuries to the side of his face.
An On-Set Feud Gave A John Wayne Film Its Most Iconic Scene
You can’t make this up. Life is stranger than fiction. The truth wouldn’t be believed. Time and again, we are reminded of how full to the brim life is with remarkable true stories, so much so that they shape the fictional ones we tell in some way or another. Sometimes, though, that can put people in a very perilous position. Such was chillingly the case for an on-set conflict while filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a famous John Wayne film with an iconic scene rooted in reality.
‘Cheers’: The Original Bar Regular They Cut From the Pilot and Where You Can Still See Her
'Cheers' writer Ken Levine reveals the character who got cut out of the pilot and removed from subsequent scripts. The bar originally had one more regular.
Man Shocked After Girlfriend Catfishes Him and Crashes "Date"
People will go to great lengths to catch their partners cheating, from camping outside hotel rooms to hiring private investigators. Well, one woman has gone viral for the stunt she pulled to catch her boyfriend cheating.
BSG’s Katee Sackhoff Hilariously Complied To 'Hot Set Booties Plz' Sign While Filming
The Mandalorian and BSG star Katee Sackhoff has a great sense of humor on set.
Phoebe Bridgers Announces Death of Her Father: ’Rest in Peace Dad’
Phoebe Bridgers’ father, with whom she maintained a complicated relationship and recently reconnected with during the pandemic, has died. The singer announced his death on Instagram, captioning an old photo of herself sharing headphones with him at a restaurant: “Rest in peace dad.” Bridgers has often discussed her strained relationship with her father, who she told GQ in 2019 had a “drug thing” while she was growing up. Most recently, during an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, the host mentioned the “Kyoto” lyric “I’m gonna kill you/If you don’t beat me to it,” which alludes to the...
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Paints Deadly Picture for Him and Fellow Main Character
Yellowstone fans have learned that Season 5 is absolutely not messing around. This makes one of the show's stars painting a deadly picture for himself and a fellow main character feel much more terrifyingly plausible. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Dutton-actor Wes Bentley opened up about the show's recently developments and offered his take on what could happen. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below.
