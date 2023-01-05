Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
Bleacher Report
Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been listed as out for the team's Monday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center because of left ankle soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 38-year-old was ruled out for Los Angeles' game against the Miami...
Bleacher Report
Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news
Monday’s CFP National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs ended up being an absolute rout resulting in Georgia winning their second consecutive national championship in a 65-7 blowout victory. This is a result that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is certainly not thrilled about after making a hilarious bet on TCU. O’Neal made Read more... The post Sports world reacts to hilarious Shaq news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown
Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Thunder Because of Left Knee Injury
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee discomfort, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Lowry's health was a major storyline for the Heat throughout the playoffs last season when he suffered a hamstring injury during the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and missed Games 4 and 5.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jazz Want Jordan Clarkson Contract Extension amid Trade Buzz
The Utah Jazz hope to keep Jordan Clarkson amid the growing likelihood he tests the open market this offseason, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported Clarkson, along with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, has "rebuffed" contract offers and could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Despite the challenges, Utah doesn't plan to let Clarkson leave.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury
Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
Bleacher Report
John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley may be feeling a little homesick. According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype), the Los Angeles Lakers' veteran point guard "definitely would like to go back to Minnesota." Beverley had been a key part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Accelerate Talks As Mets Contract Negotiations Stall
Carlos Correa may not leave the Minnesota Twins after all. Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the possibility of the shortstop re-signing with the American League Central team is "increasing" as talks "accelerate" between the two sides. While Correa already agreed to the terms of deals with...
