'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Warned She's Going To 'Die' Due To Her Weight After She 'Quit Breathing' In Shocking Sneak Peek

tlc

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she mysteriously "quit breathing" in a sneak peek for Season 4 of the hit TLC show. In the clip, her sister, Amy , can be heard emotionally confessing that Tammy's "body shut down."

tlc

Later in the video, it's revealed that Tammy had to be given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure to insert a breathing tube into a patient's throat through their neck — so that she could breathe in case of another health emergency.

'1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR AMY SLATON DROPPING WEIGHT AMID SECOND PREGNANCY AS SISTER TAMMY SLATON LOSES OVER 100-LBS AT REHAB

The 36-year-old also inquired with a doctor on if she could qualify for potentially life-saving weight loss surgery — something she has asked about in the past, but struggled to lose enough weight naturally for a surgeon to approve her for the procedure.

tlc

"I told you Tammy, you have real risks," Dr. Eric Smith tells her in the clip, referring to the risks of performing bariatric surgery on her when her health is already in such a fragile state.

'1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON SPILLS SHE'S FIELDING DATING OFFERS FROM MEN & WOMEN AFTER SPLIT FROM BOYFRIEND PHILLIP

"If she doesn't get the surgery, she's gonna die because of her weight," her brother, Chris , says in response.

tlc

Despite her health scares and on-off stints at rehab to address her eating and alcohol habits, there is light on the horizon for Tammy. As OK! previously reported, the TLC star and beau Caleb Willingham — who she met at Ohio's Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center — tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the medical facility.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she proudly boasted to a news outlet. "I'm married now!"

This comes only one month after Caleb popped the question to the reality television personality in the rehab center's parking lot — and according to the source, they've been doing better than ever due to the support system they've created with each other.

"She's began dating Caleb in rehab, and I'm so happy they met in-person and were not dating online," a confidante shared of the pair after they announced their engagement. "They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome."

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

People was first to report the exclusive sneak peek documenting Tammy's health scare.