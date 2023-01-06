Former NFL star hospitalized after heroic act

Peyton Hillis, the former running back at the University of Arkansas, as well as the Denver Broncos , Cleveland Browns , Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants , is in the hospital after a heroic, life-saving act.

Sidelines – Arkansas, the Razorbacks account on the Sidelines Sports Network, reported on Twitter that “Hillis is rumored to be in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean. His kids are reportedly safe and healthy, but Peyton could use thoughts & prayers!”

Later, the same page shared an update from one of Hillis’ relatives, Greg Hillis. The update made it known that while Hillis is still dealing with some significant issues, improvement is there.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may have started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!”

While at Arkansas, Hillis shared a backfield with two other future NFL running backs, Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. The Broncos took him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. After two seasons in Denver, he was traded to the Browns. There, he enjoyed his best season in 2010, setting career highs in rushing yards (1,177), receiving yards (477), rushing touchdowns (11) and receiving touchdowns (2). His performance that season earned him a spot on the cover of the following year’s Madden .

