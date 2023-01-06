Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are adding a second linebacker via the transfer portal. Former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle committed to transfer to the Ducks on Sunday. Soelle, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, recorded 30 tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup for the Sun Devils last season.
Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten hurts right foot in loss to Arizona
Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten twice left Sunday’s loss at Arizona with foot injuries and did not return from the second. It was not immediately clear the severity of the freshman’s injury, though VanSlooten did not have a significant limp when she walked out of the Oregon locker room with the team’s athletic trainer following the 79-71 loss.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Ahlise Hurst cleared to return from left leg injury
Oregon Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst will be back on the court next week. The senior guard was cleared to return before Sunday’s 79-71 loss at Arizona, though she did not play and her lower left leg was still wrapped. Hurst injured her left leg during Oregon’s loss to UCLA on Dec. 30.
Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/8/23)
Oregon State aims for a split of its desert road trip Sunday when the Beavers play Arizona State at 10 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz. OSU is coming off a stunning 72-69 loss at No. 15 Arizona, a game where it led by 12 points with less than four minutes remaining.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 79-71 loss to Arizona
We were live from McKale Center for today’s game between No. 18 Oregon and No. 15 Arizona. The Ducks lost 79-71. The Ducks (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) turned it over 20 times, tying for a season-high. The Wildcats (14-2, 4-1) remained undefeated when they shoot at least 40% from the...
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus returning in 2023
The Oregon Ducks’ most disruptive defender is returning for the 2023 season. Brandon Dorlus, who has been planning on all year to remain in the NFL Draft, announced he will instead be returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. Dorlus finished with 39 tackles, including a...
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield commits to transfer to San Jose State
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield will continue his career in the Mountain West. Butterfield, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to San Jose State on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Butterfield was Oregon’s third-team quarterback each of the past two seasons. He completed a one-yard pass...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 70-60 win at Utah
We are live from the Huntsman Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 70-60. The Ducks (9-7, 3-2 Pac-12) won their 10th straight over the Utes and eighth straight in Salt Lake City. The Utes (12-5, 5-1) lost for the first time in conference play.
Colorado defense silences Oregon State, as Beavers score a season low in 62-42 loss
Oregon State scored a season low for points as the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense owned the Beavers for 40 minutes in a 62-42 romp Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado. The Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12), who couldn’t shoot or handle the ball, were unable to get their offense on track. They shot 34% from the floor (18 of 53) and tied a season high with 19 turnovers.
Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/7/22)
Oregon State continues what it is a difficult stretch to the start of the Pac-12 season when the Beavers take on Colorado at 6:30 p.m. in Boulder, Colo. The Beavers open conference play with six of their first nine games on the road. OSU is coming off a 79-60 loss at Utah.
Oregon State mailbag: Pac-12 2023 schedule, Game Day in Corvallis next season, transfer talk
The first Oregon State mailbag of 2023 is here. Readers ask questions or comment, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. OSU seems to change Benny’s face every several years. When’s the next time it’ll happen, and what will be the public’s response? -- @RiverScottLake.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
KGW
Dan Lanning's priorities in transfer portal for Oregon football | Locked On Ducks
The transfer portal window closes in less than two weeks. What are the biggest areas of need still remaining on the Ducks roster?
No. 15 Arizona erases a 12-point deficit during final three minutes to stun Oregon State 72-69
During a fourth quarter of unbelievable runs, No. 15 Arizona was best as the Wildcats rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Oregon State 72-69 Friday in Pac-12 women’s basketball at Tucson, Ariz. Oregon State (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) ran off 12 consecutive points to take a 65-53 lead with...
All-American Bowl kicks off with Duck interest on both sides of the ball
The Oregon Ducks football program will be watching the All-American Bowl with eyes on two more potential verbal commitments, plus multiple players signed competing in the.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
