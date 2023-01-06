Rutgers defeated Maryland in an ugly low-scoring game Thursday night. Thoughts:. Elite Defense: The Scarlet Knights played unbelievable defense once again against Maryland. The Terps scored just 17 first-half points and were held to 50 for the entire game. Rutgers forced 20 turnovers and racked up 11 steals. Rutgers never let Maryland truly get comfortable in this game and forced Maryland into two 5+ minute scoring droughts in just the first half. While Maryland’s offense was better in the second half, the Rutgers defense continued to get stops when needed and kept this game out of reach for the Terps.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO