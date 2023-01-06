Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam Case
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
ABC 4
NYC 10,000 Nurses Prepare to Strike Tomorrow
67 Year's Ago, ABC4 Created a Live Remote Network …. On New Year's...
Breeze Airways extends winter sale to Monday, offers $29 flights to 5 cities
Breeze Airways extended its winter Bucket List Sale until Monday, Jan. 9, selling tickets from Provo starting at $29 one way to five locations through the month of February, according to a press release.
ABC 4
DPS warns of black Ice
67 Year's Ago, ABC4 Created a Live Remote Network …. On New Year's...
Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations
The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two locations in Utah -- Herriman and Lindon.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
kslnewsradio.com
Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
Gephardt Daily
1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
KUTV
Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ABC 4
2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building
Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept. 2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes …. Two people have been pronounced dead and one...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
What child advocates are pushing for this legislative session
When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state. What child advocates are pushing for this legislative …. When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state. 67...
Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith, steps down to serve in Brazil
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.
KUTV
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Princess Alice
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ABC 4
Utah Army National Guard Honors Citizen Soldiers in Deployment Ceremony
The Utah Army National Guard honors 45 citizen soldiers before they leave to war-torn Europe. Utah Army National Guard Honors Citizen Soldiers …. The Utah Army National Guard honors 45 citizen soldiers before they leave to war-torn Europe. 67 Year’s Ago, ABC4 Created a Live Remote Network …. On...
kjzz.com
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
ABC 4
Restoring Freedom Summit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Human trafficking impacts people around the world as well as here in Utah. An estimated 24.9 million people are being trafficked every day. The United States Senate has recognized the severity of this issue and has designated January 11th as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
ABC 4
Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud
Jennifer Shah, a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake...
