Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

NYC 10,000 Nurses Prepare to Strike Tomorrow

Hospitals are preparing as 10,000 nurses plan to strike tomorrow, Jan. 9, if an agreement cannot be made.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

DPS warns of black Ice

The Utah Department of Public Safety says melting snow could cause black ice tonight and tomorrow. Learn what you need to know.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man fatally dragged by TRAX near City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — A man traveling northbound on the TRAX blue line was fatally dragged Saturday night. According to Carl Arky, the Senior Media Relations Specialist at Utah Transit Authority, the man was 61 years old and the operator was unable to see the man due to where he was standing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building

Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

What child advocates are pushing for this legislative session

When the legislative session begins later this month, Voices for Utah Children will be advocating for kids in our state.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Princess Alice

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah Army National Guard Honors Citizen Soldiers in Deployment Ceremony

The Utah Army National Guard honors 45 citizen soldiers before they leave to war-torn Europe.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
UTAH STATE
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Restoring Freedom Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Human trafficking impacts people around the world as well as here in Utah. An estimated 24.9 million people are being trafficked every day. The United States Senate has recognized the severity of this issue and has designated January 11th as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud

Jennifer Shah, a member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

