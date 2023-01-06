Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Texarkana celebrates sesquicentennial with Stone Soup event
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana is turning 150 years old this year. The year-long celebration kicked-off Saturday with a special event at the Texarkana Museum of Regional History. A committee of community leaders are working together to plan several events this year celebrating Texarkana's rich heritage and exciting future. The community...
txktoday.com
THS Administrator recognized by CTAT Area 3
CTAT Area 3 has chosen Charlotte Leon as the 2022-2023 Administrator of the year. Leon is the Assistant Principal for Student Advancement at Texas High School. Leon began her teaching career as an English Language Arts and E.A.S.T. teacher/facilitator. She spent seven years in the classroom and transitioned into a counseling position. This new position allowed her to serve more students through her work to enhance post-graduate opportunities for students in their college, career, and military goals. As a National Career Facilitator, Leon helped implement Career and Technical Education programs to cultivate student success. While at TISD, Leon has partnered with CTE teachers and administrators to implement new CTE courses based on student and teacher interests and goals. She has spearheaded the addition of multiple dual credit, fine art, and STEM CTE courses to offer opportunities for advanced learners to remain in CTE. Leon has also led the alignment of CTE with the TEA Programs of Study guidelines. She has helped identify industry-based certifications that students can earn in almost every CTE program. Leon also loves to grant “WOW (wildly outlandish wants) Wishes” to help teachers grow learning opportunities in their classes.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS MammoVan offering mammograms in Magnolia on January 10
The MammoVan, a mobile mammography unit operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, will be at the UAMS Family Medical Clinic, 1617 N. Washington St., in Magnolia on Tuesday, January 10. To make an appointment for a mammogram, call 800-259-8794. The MammoVan...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
KTBS
January is human trafficking awareness month
TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
inforney.com
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
KSLA
State rep. for Texarkana previews this year’s legislative session under new governor
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas lawmakers will convene the second week of January at the state capitol in Little Rock, and leaders say this should be a busy legislative session with a new governor. “I think we should always look to how we can better the lives of Arkansans and...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
hopeprescott.com
KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED
HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
KSLA
Texarkana parents share 2-year-old’s battle with RSV; doctor explains prevention, treatment methods
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is one of the most common winter time illnesses found in children. This virus impacts breathing and hits harder for those who are younger. The parents of 2-year-old Payten say her battle with RSV was one of the scariest times of...
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
magnoliareporter.com
Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
KTBS
Temporary restraining order granted against Caddo commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Caddo Parish elected official following a complaint of stalking by a Shreveport woman. Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh signed the order Thursday morning that prohibits Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson from contacting the 36-year-old woman, whom KTBS is identifying as D.W., and her 9-year-old daughter.
magnoliareporter.com
Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck
One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
Comments / 0