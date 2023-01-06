CTAT Area 3 has chosen Charlotte Leon as the 2022-2023 Administrator of the year. Leon is the Assistant Principal for Student Advancement at Texas High School. Leon began her teaching career as an English Language Arts and E.A.S.T. teacher/facilitator. She spent seven years in the classroom and transitioned into a counseling position. This new position allowed her to serve more students through her work to enhance post-graduate opportunities for students in their college, career, and military goals. As a National Career Facilitator, Leon helped implement Career and Technical Education programs to cultivate student success. While at TISD, Leon has partnered with CTE teachers and administrators to implement new CTE courses based on student and teacher interests and goals. She has spearheaded the addition of multiple dual credit, fine art, and STEM CTE courses to offer opportunities for advanced learners to remain in CTE. Leon has also led the alignment of CTE with the TEA Programs of Study guidelines. She has helped identify industry-based certifications that students can earn in almost every CTE program. Leon also loves to grant “WOW (wildly outlandish wants) Wishes” to help teachers grow learning opportunities in their classes.

