Nashville, TN

AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF

A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors

With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon

New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
STL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
Maple Leafs score 6, end Flyers' 4-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA -- Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Conor Timmins had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had three assists for Toronto (25-9-7),...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Connor was one of five Winnipeg players with a multi-point game. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal...
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena

27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
Dallas Stars Alumni Association announces rosters for Alumni Classic

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars Alumni Association announced today the rosters for the ninth annual Alumni Classic presented by BMO on Sunday, Jan. 8. The game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. following the Stars contest against the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. The Dallas Stars Alumni Team...
Official Stars Podcast: Mid-season stats, standings, and selections

This week Razor and Mike discuss the All-Star weekend, future Stars, and much more. It's a new calendar year, and the halfway point of the hockey season. The Stars are performing well in many statistical categories, while Jason Robertson is heading to the All-Star game and a couple future Stars had solid showings at the World Junior Championships.
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)

Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!

