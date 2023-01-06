Read full article on original website
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
CBS Sports
Predators' Juuse Saros sets franchise record 64 saves in win against Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes peppered Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros with shots at a historic clip on Thursday, but it didn't seem to matter. Saros recorded a Predators franchise record 64 saves in a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes. Saros stopped 64-of-67 shots and racked up the third-most saves in NHL...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Maple Leafs score 6, end Flyers' 4-game winning streak
PHILADELPHIA -- Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Conor Timmins had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had three assists for Toronto (25-9-7),...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Flames after Schenn's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2...
FOX Sports
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Connor was one of five Winnipeg players with a multi-point game. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Dallas Stars Alumni Association announces rosters for Alumni Classic
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars Alumni Association announced today the rosters for the ninth annual Alumni Classic presented by BMO on Sunday, Jan. 8. The game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. following the Stars contest against the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. The Dallas Stars Alumni Team...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Mid-season stats, standings, and selections
This week Razor and Mike discuss the All-Star weekend, future Stars, and much more. It's a new calendar year, and the halfway point of the hockey season. The Stars are performing well in many statistical categories, while Jason Robertson is heading to the All-Star game and a couple future Stars had solid showings at the World Junior Championships.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
