St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
