Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
F-Series Sales Trouble
Though Ford's F-Series remains the best-selling vehicle in America, sales for the pickup line are in trouble.
Whiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted in the new year as traders reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union’s bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company. It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn’t offer details. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.
CNBC
State of Freight: XPO CEO on expectations for Lunar New Year, supply chain conditions and manufacturing trailers to meet demand
XPO CEO Mario Harik says, "Supply chains today are operating much more efficiently than where they were a year ago." But the pureplay less-than-truckload company is facing other headwinds including softening demand and the need for trailers to move freight. Frank Holland talks with Harik about trucking rates, his expectations for Lunar New Year and when he expects to see a recovery in the freight markets.
CAR AND DRIVER
VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year
VinFast, a Vietnamese startup automaker, announced it will start taking orders for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs starting in March. The company had previously announced it would start delivering its larger VF8 to the U.S., but customers have not received them as of the beginning of January. The subcompact...
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
dailycoin.com
Genesis Bankruptcy Rumors Intensify as the Firm Lays Off 30% of Staff
Genesis Global reduced its staff by 30% in the latest axing round, affecting 145 employees. A recent memo from the lending platform discloses that it is cutting costs as part of its new business plan. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Genesis Capital Global had active loans...
Rivian Continues to Fall Apart
Among the worst-performing companies in terms of share price in 2022 was this electric vehicle maker.
csengineermag.com
Svigals + Partners Advances Architect, Alana Konefal, Leader of Complex, Large-Scale Projects
Architecture, art, and advisory firm, Svigals + Partners has announced the advancement of team leader, Alana Konefal, AIA, to Associate Principal. A skilled architect with an expertise in uniting people of diverse backgrounds to advance large-scale projects, Konefal leads design teams and consultants on various complex projects in education, science/technology, workplace, and healthcare. Noted for her strengths managing day-to-day operations and focusing on client missions and goals, she currently heads the revitalization of the Elm City Bioscience Center from an underutilized office building into one of New Haven’s most vital biotech hubs. In 2020, Konefal oversaw the completion of extensive renovations at Central Connecticut State University’s Barnard Hall and the regional expansion of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in Yardley, Penn. She has led design teams from programming through construction administration for major projects, including the Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Conn. along with Goodwin University Elementary School and the University’s Early Childhood Magnet School, both in East Hartford, Conn.
csengineermag.com
California High-Speed Rail Authority Selects Atlas and Its JV Partners for $400 Million Program Management Contract
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it is a member of the joint venture team that was selected to provide program delivery support for the California High-Speed Rail project. The joint venture, led by AECOM, includes Atlas, other partners and 26 small businesses, disadvantaged business enterprises, and disabled veteran business enterprise firms. The $400 million contract awarded by the California High Speed Rail Authority has a term of four years, with two, one-year extension options. Atlas will book approximately $65 million in fourth quarter 2022 backlog with work expected to begin immediately.
csengineermag.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Releases 2022 Year-in-Review List Highlighting Best New Products, Innovations, and Building Solutions
Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today released its annual Year-in-Review List, highlighting major new product launches, structural engineering solutions, and other industry innovations introduced over the past twelve months. New Simpson Strong-Tie building solutions in 2022 included product innovations for...
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
electrek.co
World’s largest offshore wind farm will clear unexploded bombs
The UK’s Dogger Bank, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once it’s completed in 2026, will need to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) items before it can proceed. The UXO items were identified during an inspection campaign last year, and they’ll be cleared in February....
In a tough year for hedge funds, the top firms still crushed it
2022 overall was a difficult year for hedge funds, but some of the top firms in the industry still managed to post monster returns.
csengineermag.com
120Water™ Platform Selected to Manage Indiana Lead Service Line Database
Expanding its track record of providing data management and software solutions to statewide and multistate programs, 120Water’s platform has been selected to manage the lead service line inventories for more than 1,300 water systems across its home state of Indiana. State procurement of the Public Water System (PWS) Portal, State Dashboard and Public Transparency Dashboard software grants all Indiana utilities access to 120Water’s proprietary tools designed to collect, store, manage, and report on lead service line inventory data in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and federal and state reporting requirements.
