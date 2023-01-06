Read full article on original website
'A happening place': Developer plans Elloree revitalization
ELLOREE -- When Marc Postlewaite walks around Elloree, he sees great potential for the town's Cleveland Street downtown district. "This is going to be the happening place," he said while walking down once-vacant store fronts that now house a pizza and full-service restaurant. "This town is really going to blow up pretty soon."
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
Highest-paying management jobs in Columbia
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Columbia, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Highest-paying management jobs in Sumter
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Sumter, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Allen University Provost wins Chief Academic Officer Award
Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, was the recipient of the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities. She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including...
