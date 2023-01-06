Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Kearney Hub
Prataria Ventures constructing new facility in Kearney
KEARNEY – Prataria Ventures will bring a new facility to Kearney. A real estate purchase agreement between the city of Kearney and Prataria for 4.38 acres of land at Patriot Industrial Park was approved by City Council on Dec. 20. The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70-year legacy
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954. Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility, and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
foxnebraska.com
Elm Creek trailer home complete loss after weekend fire
ELM CREEK, Neb. — A family is without a home after a fire burned through their trailer over the weekend in Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the blaze at Oak Ridge Trailer Court at around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. When crews...
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
CDHD offering free radon testing kits for homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Central District Health Department is offering free short-term radon testing kits for people to use in their homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, so health officials are encouraging people to use...
Aurora News Register
New Year's Eve accident
An accident involving two vehicles occurred at 5:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the intersection of Highway 14 and 14 Road, according to a delayed report from Chief Deputy Aaron Smith. Three people were hospitalized, including one person being given a Life Flight to Grand Island. After an...
KSNB Local4
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
foxnebraska.com
Three finalists named for Grand Island Public Schools interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education plans to hire an interim superintendent for the district. After reviewing applications, the board has announced three finalists. The first is Matt Fisher, who previously served as superintendent of Northwest Public schools. The second is Dr....
KSNB Local4
Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
foxnebraska.com
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Scores and Highlights
KEARNEY. Neb. — Elkhorn North 66 (W) vs Kearney 49. Shelton 36 (W) vs Grand Island Central Catholic 34.
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
foxnebraska.com
UNK men lose by 10 at home
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had a game-high 23 points to help Missouri Southern State rally past Nebraska Kearney, 75-65, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lions (10-4, 6-2) push its win streak to six in a...
foxnebraska.com
UNK Women hang onto beat MSSU
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Elisa Backes blocked a last second three-point attempt to help No. 22/26 Nebraska Kearney hold off No. 7/11 Missouri Southern State, 54-51, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. UNK, Division II's top defensive outfit, improves...
