Randy Canady

By Jared Shanklin/Nicholls State
 3 days ago
Randy Canady is joining the UT Tyler track and field program.

UT Tyler track and field signs 16, including 7 with East Texas ties

UT Tyler has added seven athletes with connections to East Texas to its track and field class of 16 for the 2023 recruiting class.

