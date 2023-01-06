Read full article on original website
At Last, Becca Balint Is Sworn In as Vermont's First Congresswoman
More than a year after she launched her campaign for U.S. House — and following a week in Washington, D.C., that felt like an eternity — Becca Balint can officially call herself Vermont’s first congresswoman. At 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the most arduous battle for Speaker of...
Vermont Legislature Convenes New Session With Dems Firmly in Charge
Vermont lawmakers gathered in Montpelier on Wednesday to kick off a new biennium with Democrats wielding more power than ever to enact legislation on priorities such as housing, childcare, the climate crisis and workforce development. The start of the new session featured plenty of pomp and parliamentary proceedings, as new...
Waiting in Washington: Becca Balint Enters a House in Disarray
U.S. Rep.-elect Becca Balint (D-Vt.) was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday. But during a lengthy afternoon of voting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., the new Republican House majority failed three times to elect a speaker before adjourning for the day. Until the chamber chooses a leader, members...
Proposed State Rules
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
Letters to the Editor (12/28/22)
Thank you for your "Locked Out" series on Vermont's housing mess [From the Publisher: "Series Finale," December 7]. There are solutions, solutions that aren't just more and more gigantic houses and huge apartment buildings, using limited resources that are becoming increasingly scarce. We need a three-pronged approach:. 1) There has...
Backstory: Best Evidence Vermont Is All Right
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My beat is education, not politics, so covering the state Senate race in Orange County was already a bit of...
Backstory: Most Bewildering Subject
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I spent most of the summer chasing the two front-runners in the most aerobic electoral contest of the campaign cycle,...
Backstory: Shortest 'Interview'
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I had no expectation of getting a comment from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) when I set out to cover...
Backstory: Most Unexpected Connection
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Last winter I covered the Vermont House's passage of Article 22, aka the abortion amendment. The floor vote was hybrid,...
Backstory: Sketchiest Source
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. "You know that they're listening, right?" I took a deep breath, reminding myself to be patient with the man on...
Backstory: Most Revealing Trips
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Late last year, we learned from a jailhouse letter that a Vermonter had been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol...
Backstory: Easiest Story to Spot
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My wife and I were walking our dog in downtown Burlington in July when we passed a young man standing...
Our Top 10 Vermont Art Exhibits of 2022
Regular readers of Seven Days have likely noticed our fondness for lists of seven, because duh. But sometimes reducing a compilation to single digits is really, really hard. So this time we're going with 10!. The top 10 visual art exhibitions of 2022, that is. And still some difficult pruning...
Backstory: Most Withering Outcome
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My first taste of journalism was a postcollege summer internship at Vermont Magazine, a bimonthly publication then based in a...
Backstory: Best Animal Instincts
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. In week four of my first professional reporting gig, I was eager to prove myself. I had landed my dream...
Backstory: Scariest Encounter
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I've been detained and threatened with arrest twice in my 20-year career as a photographer: first, by regime thugs while...
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
Leahy’s Departure From the U.S. Senate Could Stanch the Flow of Federal Cash to Vermont
Burlington High School students learning to repair aircraft don't have a top-flight educational environment: Their classroom is a leased former auto parts store off Williston Road. The planes and helicopters they work on are crammed into an aging, poorly insulated hangar at Burlington International Airport. And while interest in aviation...
Backstory: Best Test of Patience
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Last fall, I was reading a New Yorker exposé about Teen Challenge — a Christian organization that runs a network...
Backstory: Most Neurotic Interview Prep
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Throughout the pandemic, I regularly queried Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. "Whaddya...
