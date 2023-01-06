ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Proposed State Rules

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
VERMONT STATE
Letters to the Editor (12/28/22)

Thank you for your "Locked Out" series on Vermont's housing mess [From the Publisher: "Series Finale," December 7]. There are solutions, solutions that aren't just more and more gigantic houses and huge apartment buildings, using limited resources that are becoming increasingly scarce. We need a three-pronged approach:. 1) There has...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Best Evidence Vermont Is All Right

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My beat is education, not politics, so covering the state Senate race in Orange County was already a bit of...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Most Bewildering Subject

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I spent most of the summer chasing the two front-runners in the most aerobic electoral contest of the campaign cycle,...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Shortest 'Interview'

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I had no expectation of getting a comment from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) when I set out to cover...
BURLINGTON, VT
Backstory: Most Unexpected Connection

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Last winter I covered the Vermont House's passage of Article 22, aka the abortion amendment. The floor vote was hybrid,...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Sketchiest Source

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. "You know that they're listening, right?" I took a deep breath, reminding myself to be patient with the man on...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Most Revealing Trips

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Late last year, we learned from a jailhouse letter that a Vermonter had been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Easiest Story to Spot

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My wife and I were walking our dog in downtown Burlington in July when we passed a young man standing...
BURLINGTON, VT
Our Top 10 Vermont Art Exhibits of 2022

Regular readers of Seven Days have likely noticed our fondness for lists of seven, because duh. But sometimes reducing a compilation to single digits is really, really hard. So this time we're going with 10!. The top 10 visual art exhibitions of 2022, that is. And still some difficult pruning...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Most Withering Outcome

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. My first taste of journalism was a postcollege summer internship at Vermont Magazine, a bimonthly publication then based in a...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Best Animal Instincts

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. In week four of my first professional reporting gig, I was eager to prove myself. I had landed my dream...
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Scariest Encounter

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I've been detained and threatened with arrest twice in my 20-year career as a photographer: first, by regime thugs while...
VERMONT STATE
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
VERMONT STATE
Backstory: Best Test of Patience

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Last fall, I was reading a New Yorker exposé about Teen Challenge — a Christian organization that runs a network...
RANDOLPH, VT
Backstory: Most Neurotic Interview Prep

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. Throughout the pandemic, I regularly queried Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. "Whaddya...
VERMONT STATE
